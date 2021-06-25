[October 06, 2020] New Muck Rack Features Enable You to Be the First to Know When Journalists Change Jobs

Muck Rack, the leading Public Relations Management (PRM) platform, today introduced functionality to empower PR pros and journalists to stay in-the-know when media moves happen around the world. Among the new features are tailored email digests that notify Muck Rack customers when journalists they care about move jobs. Just a decade ago, journalists would work full-time for just a few publications during their careers. Keeping track of these changes was manageable. Today, reporters frequently change beats or publications, and many are starting their own newsletters and ventures-shifting away from traditional media employers. Freelance work is also becoming increasingly the norm with the majority of workers being freelance by 2027, according to the Freelancing in America Survey. Amidst all of these changes, it is harder than ever for both PR pros and journalists to maintain consistent relationships. Without knowledge of job updates, PR pros are also more likely to end up sending pitches that are no longer relevant or unlikely to be received at all. Every second, Muck Rack scans millions of data points to track when a journalist changes jobs or starts writing for a new publication. Muck Rack customers can receive the Job Updates Digest email about top job updates and view Job Updates Feeds to easily identify when profiles they have viewed or added to your organization's media lists have changed jobs. Additionally, everyone can view a feed of Featured Job Updates from the past day, no login required.



"Manually keeping up with the ever-increasing velocity of media moves yourself is impossible," says Muck Rack CEO Greg Galant. "These new features give PR teams and journalists unprecedented ability to keep up with the job updates that matter to them." This update follows a busy year for Muck Rack, which has included launching the future of remote collaboration with its Public Relations Management (PRM) platform, announcing an exclusive partnership with Business Wire and introducing the system of record for how journalists want to be pitched.

Job Updates on Muck Rack is available to all PRM customers at no extra cost. About Muck Rack Muck Rack's Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables PR teams to work together to find the right journalists for their stories, send customized pitches, build meaningful relationships with the media, monitor news and quantify their impact. Thousands of organizations, including Taco Bell, Pfizer, Golin, International Committee of the Red Cross, The Carter Center, Kauffman Foundation, and Penguin Random House, use Muck Rack to take their communications to the next level. Muck Rack is also the solution of choice for journalists, who use Muck Rack's free, automatically updated portfolios to showcase their work and to provide information about what stories they're looking for. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005135/en/

