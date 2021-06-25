[October 06, 2020] New Mexico Adopts Rave Panic Button to Improve School Safety Statewide

Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced New Mexico as the latest state to deploy its Rave Panic Button in all K-12 schools across the state, joining Oklahoma, Delaware and Louisiana in statewide deployments. The growth in Rave Panic Button deployments comes as new features are added to the platform to further enhance the tool's ability to get help where it's needed most during an emergency, as well as strengthen internal critical communications. As schools navigate safety threats both old and new, they need fast, smart, reliable technology that can create a direct connection with 9-1-1, first responders and on-site personnel to activate an immediate response to any type of emergency-from day-to-day medical incidents to crisis situations. Rave Panic Button will now fill that need in New Mexico, covering nearly 350,000 students across all K-12 public schools, creating a fully interoperable school safety platform statewide. The app has already been implemented in nearly 50 states and is used in over 10,000 schools across the U.S., including those in Washington, D.C., and Florida, where 25% of the student population statewide is protected by Rave Panic Button. "We implemented Rave Panic Button following the guidelines and best practices established in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission report, which highlights that the fastest response to a school emergency is by calling 9-1-1 and simultaneously notifying those on campus of the type of event," said John "David" Crawford, Director of Auxiliary Services and School Safety for Baker County Public Schools in Florida. "Rave Panic Button does this immediately with a push of the button no matter where on campus an emergency takes place." "We made Rave Panic Button available to Oklahoma public schools because the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Oklahoma. "Over the last year, we've seen implementation of the Panic Button help produce better outcomes in emergency situations. Oklahoma is committed to creating a culture of safety in our schools, and Rave Panic Button is an important component of ensuring our students are learning in a safe environment." New features aimed at further improving emergency response



Rave provides the only fully interoperable, 9-1-1 integrated, FirstNet-listed Panic Button platform connecting emergency services, 9-1-1 systems and multi-jurisdictional first responder agencies across a single school safety solution. Rave Panic Button handles every step of emergency response-from the time someone first activates it to the time officials give the all clear. The newest enhancements to the Rave Panic Button platform include: Status check requests and live video streaming from those on-scene to share actionable data like location or requests for help, ensuring first responders prioritize response and head directly to where help is needed most

from those on-scene to share actionable data like location or requests for help, ensuring first responders prioritize response and head directly to where help is needed most An actionable content directory within the app that allows school leaders to make valuable documents like CPR instructions and evacuation routes available to Rave Panic Button users right on their smartphones, replacing outdated printouts

within the app that allows school leaders to make valuable documents like CPR instructions and evacuation routes available to Rave Panic Button users right on their smartphones, replacing outdated printouts Fully automated user management making it easy for school contacts to be automatically updated with access to Rave Panic Button as changes to school staffing occur; this is especially helpful in statewide deployments of Rave Panic Button where tens of thousands of teachers and staff use the app

making it easy for school contacts to be automatically updated with access to Rave Panic Button as changes to school staffing occur; this is especially helpful in statewide deployments of Rave Panic Button where tens of thousands of teachers and staff use the app Drill management to ensure compliance with school safety drill regulations across school districts with queries and reporting by school, date range and drill type

to ensure compliance with school safety drill regulations across school districts with queries and reporting by school, date range and drill type Reunification support to guide staff and provide a full audit trail through complex parent-student reunification events with a shared view of progress, defined roles and responsibilities, interactive checklists, communication templates and a library of resources

to guide staff and provide a full audit trail through complex parent-student reunification events with a shared view of progress, defined roles and responsibilities, interactive checklists, communication templates and a library of resources Standards-driven integration capabilities to quickly connect additional emergency services and communications solutions, making it easy to integrate Rave Panic Button into today's school safety landscape "Today's complex school safety environment requires fully interoperable solutions that enable a multi-jurisdictional response, connect diverse emergency services, and provide true 9-1-1 integration to ensure the investments schools make in the safety of their students and staff truly deliver," said Todd Miller, chief operating officer, Rave Mobile Safety. "We are proud to offer the only panic button solution that has been deployed on a statewide basis, multiple times, ensuring students, teachers and staff are equally protected across the entire state."

To learn more about the Rave Panic Button, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com. About Rave Mobile Safety Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies-as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools-all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave's award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can today™ to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com,?read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn,?Twitter, and Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005294/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]