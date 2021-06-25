[October 06, 2020] New CRITICALSTART and AttackIQ Offering Helps Security Teams Find Potential Gaps and Prevent Hackers From Breaching Them

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, which has solidified its position as a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with a number of new and improved offerings in 2020, announced an offering with AttackIQ to help customers launch a new line of defense against malicious online actors. In conjunction with AttackIQ, CRITICALSTART TEAMARES is rolling out a new best-in-class Breach Attack as a Service (BAaaS) offering built on the AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform, which offers the easiest to deploy, best security control validation available at scale and in production. Security teams will be able to conduct continuous offensive scenario-based testing and validate that their controls are working as expected. This threat-informed defense approach helps customers improve their security posture with a proactive rather than reactive strategy against threat actors. "Protecting a business in today's hyper-complex threat environment requires offensive security measures as much as defensive ones," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "It is imperative that organizations are continually testing their defenses so they can stay ahead of potential new threats and prevent costly incidents before they even start, and this joint solution makes that possible." "This BAaaS solution is a game changer in the ongoing fight against malicious threat actors, who can cost companies millions of dollars in revenue, time, and reputation," said Carl Wright, CCO of AttackIQ. "On average 82% of enterprise breaches should have been stopped by existing controls, but weren't. Unless exercised regularly, security controls fail through misconfiguration or user mistakes. Together we are helping customers solve this probem by focusing on the threats that matter most, and by shifting their approach to a data-driven strategy with performance effectiveness at the center."



Key benefits of the CRITICALSTART and AttackIQ BAaaS solution include: Quick testing after significant changes are made or new tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) come to light as testing is managed by TEAM ARES staff

staff Managed testing scenarios run by CRITICAL START' s highly trained offensive and defensive TEAM ARES security professionals

s highly trained offensive and defensive TEAM security professionals A competitive pricing model By investing in this evergreen resource, companies can strengthen their round-the-clock security posture, account for potential weaknesses and flaws in their networks, and better allocate their personnel and resources.

About CRITICALSTART CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. About AttackIQ AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry's first Security Optimization Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyberdefenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The Company is committed to giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free AttackIQ Academy , open Preactive Security Exchange, and partnership with the MITRE Center of Threat Informed Defense . For more information visit www.attackiq.com . Follow AttackIQ on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-criticalstart-and-attackiq-offering-helps-security-teams-find-potential-gaps-and-prevent-hackers-from-breaching-them-301146009.html SOURCE CRITICALSTART

