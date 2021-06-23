TMCnet News
New List of Top 40 Transcription Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch
WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top transcription companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.
All transcription service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.
The leading 40 transcription providers are:
Clutch's list of the top transcription providers includes companies with verified client reviews. Each company has demonstrated competence and customer satisfaction.
Research identifying the leading transcription companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top services in select locations.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on October 5. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
