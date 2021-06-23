[October 05, 2020] New Managing Director appointed for Unipart Rail & Unipart Manufacturing Group

OXFORD, England, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Group, the leading independent manufacturing, logistics and consultancy group, has announced the appointment of Neil Walker as the Managing Director of Unipart Rail and Unipart Manufacturing Group. Neil joins from MTR Corporation Limited and is an accomplished leader, whose extensive career spans the rail, transport and infrastructure sectors including a technology led e-mobility start-up. Neil has a strong focus on executing strategy, delivery and accelerating growth. He is passionate about exceptional customer service, innovation, partnerships and the opportunity to harness these to broaden, diversify and drive growth. Neil brings both extensive national and international experience in the development, management and delivery of complex and novel rail & transportation programmes. "Unipart Group is one of the most well-respected brands in the market whose people are passionate and successful in deploying the Unipart Way to delver real value for customers," he said.



"I'm thrilled to be given the responsibility to lead the Rail and Manufacturing businesses and leverage the synergies we have in rail and automotive for the next exciting stage of Unipart's evolution. Unipart has been at the forefront of corporate sustainability, and often, the most important corporate innovations. I look forward to leading and growing the Rail and Manufacturing businesses in doing their part to develop the company whilst driving Unipart's digital transformation to a technology led company." Commenting on the appointment, Unipart Group Chairman and CEO John Neill said:

"I'd like to warmly welcome Neil to our company, his leadership and vision will be a great asset to our strong leadership team in Unipart Rail and Manufacturing. "Neil's appointment represents our ongoing commitments to the growth of our Rail and Manufacturing businesses. Supporting the transportation infrastructure with safe, reliable and resilient service has never been more important that it is today. "Increasingly, the transport industry is adopting a wide range of digital technologies often referred to as 'Industry 4.0', and these are delivering innovative products and services through the use of automation, machine learning and data analytics. Unipart Rail and Manufacturing will be well positioned to play a leading role in providing our growing and extensive range of digital products and capabilities to our customers." Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294988/Unipart_Neil_Walker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg Alistair Drummond

alistair.drummond@unipart.com

tel: +44 (0)1865 383068

