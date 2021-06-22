TMCnet News
New ESG & JumpCloud Study Uncovers IT's Biggest Identity and Security Challenges Due to COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new ESG Research Survey sponsored by JumpCloud, “Trends in IAM: Cloud-driven Identities”, shows that 97% of organizations plan to expand, or continue existing spending levels on identity and access management (IAM), a market forecasted to reach $13B in 2021. The spike in spending is driven by the rise of remote work and growing complexity of securely managing multiple types of end user devices, applications, storage systems, and networks. IT teams are struggling with the plethora of piecemeal extensions required to secure and manage user identities across every needed resource. The new study underscores the need to simplify identity, access, and device management through consolidation of disparate security tools.
“Organizations of all sizes are converging their IAM strategy to better secure and connect their users, something that has been a challenge due to the number of tools these teams are having to manage,” said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of cybersecurity at ESG. “The trend away from siloed approaches is only going to become more common.”
ESG’s Cahill and JumpCloud’s co-founder Rajat Bhargava will be hosting a webinar on the study, “2021 State of IAM and Security: Opportunities and Threats” on Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET. The webinar will address security readiness for a remote work environment, including the biggest identity and access management challenges and security threats introduced by diffrent levels of cloud services (SaaS, Iaas, PaaS). Registration is available here.
The JumpCloud-sponsored ESG survey found:
“This new research validates JumpCloud’s approach of building a single, cloud based directory platform that lets IT securely manage identities, devices, and access from a single pane of glass,” said Bhargava. “In the past six months, more and more businesses have moved to JumpCloud to consolidate directories, SSO, and other key elements of IAM.”
