New Report Puts Statewide Biohealth Industry Economic Impact at $28B
Today, BioForward Wisconsin, the collective voice of Wisconsin's robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster representing more than 220 member organizations, shared results of the Wisconsin Biohealth: Industry Landscape and Economic Impact Report which highlights the statewide biohealth industry as a leading economic growth and innovation driver for Wisconsin.
According to the report, prepared by TEConomy Partners, LLC, a global leader in research, analysis and strategy for innovation-based economic development, Wisconsin's biohealth industry is outperforming most major state industries in terms of job growth and wages. Among the highlights within the third-party report are:
"Our research institutions and companies have been among the most successful in the country at discovering and commercializing innovation in medical technology for decades. There's a reason for that: imagination and true partnerships," Johnson continued. "Our efforts and success have been strengthening since 1987, but our constellation has really shone during the COVID-19 crisis."
The report's authors also noted that the state's biohealth industry is "delivering innovative, life-saving and quality-of-life treatments to society and its role as a steady economic growth driver, generating high-quality jobs and sizable economic impacts for local communities, states and nations."
The report was funded by BioForward Wisconsin and industry partners Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric.
About BioForward
BioForward Wisconsin is the collective voice of Wisconsin's robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, which represents more than 220 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health and medical device and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state's talent pipeline; collaborations to develop supply chain partnerships; educational and networking events to enhance professional development; and legislative advocacy to highlight the economic and social impact of the biohealth industry on the state, nation, and world. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.
