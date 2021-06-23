[October 01, 2020] New Ex9CA Safety Contactor from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of the new Ex9CA Safety Contactor. The NOARK Ex9CA Safety Contactor is designed for use in safety function applications. It offers unique features that allow the design of safety control circuits with current ratings up to 38A. The Normally Closed (NC) Auxiliary contact is a mirror contact to the main contacts and is mechanically linked to the Normally Open (NO) Auxiliary contacts. This allows for optimal design selections in SRP/CS*. Applications for the Ex9CA include: E-stops, light curtains, safety gates and safety interlocks. The NOARK Electric Ex9CA is equipped with a pemanent transparent cover that prevents manual operation and provides easy identification of the device status. They are available with either AC or DC operating coils. DC coil models are equipped with integrated surge suppression. Each unit is clearly identified by the prominent red front cover marked with a mechanically linked contact symbol. They install easily on 35mm DIN rail or on panels. Like all NOARK Electric products, the Ex9CA is back by a 5-year limited warranty.



NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty. Source:

NOARK Electric

2188 Pomona Blvd.

Pomona, CA 91768

626.330.7007

na.noark-electric.com

