New Study Shows Contact Centers Using Over-the-Top CPaaS Solutions See Major Results
IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today the results of a custom research study conducted by Nemertes Research, focusing on critical business and technology challenges faced by companies using on-premises contact centers and how they plan to address these within the next two to five years.
With the majority of larger enterprises still using on-premises contact center solutions, IntelePeer (News - Alert) worked with Nemertes to gain deeper insight into the issues being faced by these companies as they work to make their Customer Experiences more innovative, agile, and scalable.
Key findings from this custom research study include:
"The most compelling finding from this study is that the majority of CX leaders running on-premises contact centers want to keep them-and innovate over the top," said Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research and author of the study. "Their platforms work well and typically have years of customization built in. But now as they try to extend capabilities to remote workers and innovate with AI and analytics, they want to leverage the agility of cloud through CPaaS integration. Those who have done so are reporting impressive business success metrics."
Hear Robin Gareiss share more insights into this study and CX trends on our podcast, "Take it from your Peers".
About Nemertes:
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions.
About IntelePeer
IntelePeer powers the new customer experience. Our Atmosphere® CPaaS enables companies to communicate better - driving more revenue, improving their customer experience, and making better business decisions - leveraging omni-channel Automation & Self-Service, AI, and Analytics, all delivered through a single easy-to-use cloud platform that works seamlessly with your existing business solutions. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com
