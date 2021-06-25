[October 01, 2020] New Sectigo WHMCS Integrations Enable Web Hosting Partners to Sell More Than 50 Security Products Within Minutes

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo®, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, has integrated the Web Host Manager Complete Solution (WHMCS) web host billing automation platform with its order management system. With this new integration, Sectigo is the first commercial CA to offer partners module entirely focused on automating the sales process and accelerating the setup, deployment, and management of more than 50 SSL/TLS security products, including the popular Sectigo Web Security Platform. Available today, the plugin enables Sectigo partners to fully leverage automated ordering, renewals, product provisioning, and marketing—rapidly increasing average revenue per unit (ARPU) by selling more standalone products, add-ons, and upgrades. The Sectigo WHMCS module empowers web hosting providers, SSL resellers, and prospective new Sectigo partners using WHMCS to: Instantly sell 50+ unique products, including the Sectigo Web Security Platform

Set up custom pricing, or free trials, on a per-product basis

Enjoy prodcts that automatically renew

Offer upsells and improve ARPU sales with in-cart upgrade options

Control exact workflows, provisioning steps using built-in WHMCS tools

Use order lookup to search orders, review status, and check on the provisioning of products in WHMCS

Provide clients with the ability to submit customer service requests from within WHMCS

Utilize E-Mail Marketer (WHMCS email tool) for marketing campaigns



WHMCS' centralized platform simplifies and automates all aspects of operations for web hosting companies, streamlining everyday tasks and improving efficiency. Now, Sectigo partners can use the platform to add a new product, including the marketing description, with one click, then launch it within five minutes, offering great value add to their resellers. This automation and scale improves the ability to test trials, pricing, bundles, upgrades, and more. "Our team is always working on new tools to help our partners grow their revenues efficiently while boosting customer satisfaction and web security," explained Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channels, Sectigo. "WHMCS powers thousands of web hosting companies, and Sectigo has used WHMCS to manage the web delivery and billings for all of our brands. These factors made integration a logical step and afforded us more than a year of testing to deliver a production-ready plugin. Sectigo handles 100% of the integration through our modern API so that hosting partners can download, install, and launch products with a few clicks."

To ease integration, Sectigo has developed a framework that extends the installation and configuration of the full range of Sectigo TLS/SSL and Web Security products to virtually any control panel or other system. The Sectigo WHMCS module also features automatic renewal functionality, reducing customer churn and increasing subscription revenue. More information, including benefits and setup instructions, is available at https://sectigo.com/whmcs. About Sectigo Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, enterprise-grade PKI management, and multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sectigo-whmcs-integrations-enable-web-hosting-partners-to-sell-more-than-50-security-products-within-minutes-301143620.html SOURCE Sectigo

