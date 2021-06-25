TMCnet News
|
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low-power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices
CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System developers of battery-powered and other power-conscious designs with and without LCD displays can now easily add an array of innovative features using a new line of PIC® eXtreme Low Power (XLP) microcontrollers (MCUs) from Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP). Packed with 14 types of Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) that operate outside the Central Processing Unit (CPU) for power savings, the PIC24F GU and GL families of MCUs feature the CIP called LCD with Autonomous Animation.
Most display applications involve a few common animations like periodically alternating between displays and blinking of pixels to indicate operation. By using the integrated LCD driver with autonomous animation, developers can offload most of these simple animation routines from the CPU, allowing animation even in doze, idle or sleep modes for optimal power savings. To assist in quickly designing such display interfaces, the new MCUs come with MPLAB® Code Configurator (MCC) support. This graphical programming environment with LCD display designer helps eliminate the meticulous and time-consuming task of mapping the pins and segments.
“The latest family of PIC MCUs adds new hardware features that improve low-power performance, code protection and reliable operation in applications across multiple segments,” said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip’s MCU16 business unit. “This scalable family of devices enables applications from cloud-connected low-power IoT nodes and sensor systems to automotive, consumer and industrial automation applications and helps developers easily add displays, robustness and security to their designs.”
The new MCU families are also designed to make it easy to increase the security of an application, whether it is connected to the Internet or a standalone system. Microchip’s CodeGuard™ security Flash protection enables segmenting memory into boot and general segments to implement memory access restrictions. The Flash memory is configurable as One Time Programmable (OTP) via Microchip’s In-Circuit Serial Programming™ (ICSP™) write inhibit feature that disables any further modification of the Flash through external programmers/debuggers. Together with these features, security can be further enhanced using Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication™ devices as companion chips to add secure over-the-air updates and pre-provisioned cloud services. Lastly, the MCUsare supported by CryptoAuthLib, 16-bit bootloader, USB and many application libraries in MCC to significantly reduce development time and complexities.
The integrated hardware safety features of the PIC24F GU and GL families enable reliable operation in harsh environments through Flash Error Correction Code (ECC), Deadman Timer (DMT), Windowed Watchdog Timer (WWDT), Fail-Safe Clock Monitor (FSCM), Configurable High-Low Voltage Detect (HLVD) and Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC).
Capable of operating in harsh environments, the MCU families are ideal for automotive, industrial and consumer applications. They feature an extended operating temperature of up to
Development Support
Pricing and Availability
Development boards are available now:
For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.
Resources
About Microchip Technology
Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, PIC and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. CodeGuard, In-Circuit Serial Programming and CryptoAuthentication are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.
02/03/2010
02/16/2011
05/12/2010
Exhibit Hall Open - Hall D
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Conference Sessions with Lunch
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 8:30am-4:00pm