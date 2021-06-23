TMCnet News
New Numerator Halloween Tracker Shows Seasonal Candy Ad Spend Down 19%, Halloween Candy Sales Up 26%
CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a Halloween Candy Tracker to help monitor and understand how brands and retailers are adapting in the midst of uncertainty. The Candy Tracker will monitor omnichannel promotions and advertising activity within the Candy category throughout the 2020 Halloween season, and will be published weekly through early November.
Early season findings on promotions and advertising in the Candy category include:
"Existing at-home, seasonal traditions are showing an increase in participation this year, consistent with trends we have been tracking through the pandemic, resulting in a significant increase in Halloween candy sales versus year ago. These seasonal celebrations call on a broader portfolio of products in addition to Halloween candy with more seasonal baking and crafts, more backyard gatherings and games and more creative ways to share candy in the community from drive-by trick-or-treating to surprising neighbors with boo baskets," said Phil Stanley, Global Chief Sales Officer for The Hershey Company.
"Six months into COVID, consumers, brands and retailers are all still adapting in real-time. In the case of Halloween, consumers have acted early," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Timely insight into what's happening with consumers and competitors is more important than it's ever been."
Additional insights from the survey include:
While trick-or-treating activities are expected to be down this year, the rise in consumer intent to purchase Halloween candy for their own consumption is a silver-lining for brands and retailers selling those products. Numerator anticipates a shift in Halloween messaging: appeals to family or personal indulgences may be more likely this year than classic trick-or-treater messaging. Additionally, consumers may be willing to spend more to get their own preferred brands this year.
