New Paradigm Group Is Pleased to Announce the Rescheduled Dates and New Virtual Format for the Inaugural New Paradigm Global Parametric Insurance and Reinsurance Conference, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
New Paradigm Group is pleased to announce the rescheduled dates and new virtual format for the inaugural New Paradigm Global Parametric Insurance and Reinsurance Conference ("New Paradigm Conference") taking place on November 11 and 12, 2020. The New Paradigm Conference will be a virtual forum for learning how parametric insurance and technologies are closing the global protection gap.
Opening Keynote Speaker: Mike Sapnar, CEO Transatlantic Reinsurance Ltd. (TransRe)
Preliminary Panel Participants:
Initial Sponsors include:
Preliminary Session topics Include (subject to change):
Parametric insurance and reinsurance solutions have been around in different forms for several years. However, in recent years, the convergence of technology, data, and awareness has led to an exponential increase in interest in parametric (re)insurance solutions. Glassman continued, "We believe parametric solutions deserve their own educational forum. We are committed to bringing together all the stakeholders in the industry including: corporate and government clients, leading insurance and reinsurance brokers, (re)insurance companies, ILS funds, Index providers and other parametric platform providers that are interested in learning and sharing more about parametric risk transfer solutions. We will be hosting industry experts as well as current corporate and (re)insurance company purchasers of parametric coverage as speakers and panelists to discuss how and why this market has been growing so significantly."
For more information about the New Paradigm Conference, including registration and remaining sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://ParametricConference.com
New Paradigm Group is a Florida-based insurance holding company with subsidiaries specializing in providing parametric insurance and reinsurance solutions. The New Paradigm Conference is produced by New Paradigm Group subsidiary New Paradigm Parametric Conference Advisors, LLC.
New Paradigm can deploy substantial financial capacity to provide affordable, first dollar catastrophe cover for risks that are difficult or impossible to insure traditionally. New Paradigm utilizes proprietary parametric triggers featuring a claims settlement process that can be significantly quicker than traditional insurance. For more information about New Paradigm, please visit www.npuins.com.
