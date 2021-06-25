TMCnet News
New ONYX driver available for swissQprint flatbed printers
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- swissQprint, a Swiss manufacturer offering high-end, digital printing systems, and Onyx Graphics, Inc., a leader in providing software solutions for the digital inkjet wide-format print industry, today announced the availability of a new ONYX driver compatible with swissQprint flatbed printers currently available in the United States and Canada markets.
The two companies developed the driver over an extensive testing period involving beta customers. The new driver is planned to be available starting October 1, 2020, through swissQprint's U.S. subsidiary, located in Elgin, Illinois.
Mike Kyritsi, President of swissQprint America, appreciates swissQprint's collaboration with Onyx Graphics: "Our customers now have even more possibilities to set up their individual large format print workflows." Kevin Murphy, President of Onyx Graphics, Inc., adds: "This new ONYX driver offers a new solution to our mutual customer base."
