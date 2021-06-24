TMCnet News
New Manage My Things App Helps with Complicated Emotional Tasks Such as Downsizing the Homes of Aging Parents, Completing a Will or Properly Insuring Things of Value
BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manage My Things is a photo-based mobile app that helps homeowners easily inventory the important things in their homes, or that of aging parents. After importing photos, the app queries users on their items and then securely organizes them by category. Through AI, the app generates custom, task-specific reports that can be sent directly to key contacts such as estate planning attorneys, insurance agents, a charity or heirs.
With 138 million private residences in the U.S., the app is intentionally priced for everyone to afford. A subscription is $9.99 per year and is available on the App Store or Google Play.
Manage My Things helps with a variety of critical tasks including logistics for closing out a parent's home, tackling complicated estate planning or properly updating insurance policies. Estate planning can be a tedious and emotional exercise. In fact, more than 58% of American adults don't have a will completed. When it's time to settle an estate, conflict often arises within families when specific things are in dispute. The app organizes items by heir, and to help reduce tensions, a 'Resolution' folder has been created where items can be isolated for further discussion.
Additionally, fires, hurricanes and floods can often expose the 2/3 of all homeowners who are under-insured. The app can take an inventory of the items in a home and generate a report that will be forwarded to insurance agents for review to accurately modify home policies.
We've also collectively accumulated too much stuff. The easy-to-use app creates reports that can be used when donating goods to charity or to efficiently dispose of things no longer wanted. The user can also segregate things between homes, boats and even long forgotten storage units.
Features include:
Manage My Things is available on the App Store or Google Play. Visit www.ManageMyThings.com for more information including user tips and FAQs, or follow Manage My Things on Facebook and Instagram. Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved My Things, LLC.
