New NSTA Guide Helps Fifth-Grade Teachers Make the Instructional Shift to Argument-Driven Inquiry

Elementary school teachers can engage students in scientific practices while helping them learn more from classroom activities with Argument-Driven Inquiry in Fifth-Grade Science: Three-Dimensional Investigations. This new NSTA Press book gives students the chance to practice reading, writing, speaking, and using mathematics in the context of science.

The 16 field-tested lessons focus on making sense of how the world works by using argument to construct, support, and evaluate scientific claims. Investigations cover matter and its interactions; motion and stability; ecosystems and their interactions, energy, and dynamics; Earth's place in the universe; and Earth's systems.

Students can explore questions such as: What happens to a substance's weight when transforming from a solid to a liquid? Where does the matter that plants need to grow come from? Why do days change length in different locations on Earth? And why do people use hot water instead of cold when making tea?

All lessons are designed to be easy to use. They come with teacher notes, investigation handouts, and checkout questions. The investigations support the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards. With tips for teaching English language learners, the book can also help emerging bilingual students meet the English Language Proficiency Standards.

Argument-Driven Inquiry in Fifth-Grade Science is part of NSTA's best-selling series about ADI. Additional ADI books are available for third and fourth/a> grades; middle school life science, physical science, and Earth and space science; and high school chemistry, biology, and physics (volume 1 and volume 2).







Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase Argument-Driven Inquiry in Fifth-Grade Science, other editions in the Argument-Driven Inquiry series, or other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 718-page book is priced at $50.35 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $40.28. (Stock # PB349X9; ISBN # 978-1-68140-523-0)

The Student Workbook for Argument-Driven Inquiry in Fifth-Grade Science: Three-Dimensional Investigations is 290 pages. It's priced at $20.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $16.76. (Stock #: PB349X9S; ISBN: 978-1-68140-573-5)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 40,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005142/en/