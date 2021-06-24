TMCnet News
New Global Survey Finds Majority of Schools Changing Approach to Social and Emotional Learning in the Midst of Pandemic
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies—the education technology company with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement—has released the results of a global survey designed to highlight lessons from schools' early 2020 transition to remote learning. While teachers and administrators reported a hurried shift to remote learning and doubt over the effectiveness of remote instruction, 58% of educators said their schools were changing their approach to social emotional learning, recognizing the additional stress facing learners today.
In the survey, educators were asked to rate their schools' level of readiness for remote and blended learning across ten areas such as parent involvement, student engagement measurement, teacher remote instruction training, and student device and internet support.
The analysis of those results, "Remotely Ready: Global Insights Into Effective Teaching and Learning in a Pandemic," found that participants who rated their schools as the most prepared across the areas were seven times more likely to also report effective remote online learning for students.
"Building school capacity across all ten of these areas was shown to be strongly tied to effective student outcomes," said Giancarlo Brotto, Director & Global Education Advisor, SMART Technologies. "We continue to work with educators around the world to intelligently integrate SMART Learning Suite Online and our other products into their schools as part of their comprehensive, holistic approach to readiness for blended/hybrid or fully remote instruction."
Among other findings:
The ten remote readiness areas—called "capabilities" in the survey—were parent involvement, student involvement, disability and ELL student support, remote content, SEL approach, student engagement measurement, teacher remote instruction training, student device and internet support, administrative remote tool access, and remote security and privacy approach. In addition, respondents self-rated teaching and learning effectiveness.
Schools and districts interested in discovering their stage of edtech development—and how they can prioritize work and investment for better learning outcomes—can take a more extensive self-evaluation of education technology capabilities tied to best practices at www.smarttech.com/profile. Upon completion, participants receive a free profile with useful recommendations for benchmarking and planning.
The full Remotely Ready report is now available for download at www.smarttech.com/learn/remotely-ready/report.
