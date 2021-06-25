[September 28, 2020] New Region Hadum's Realm Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new region Hadum's Realm has arrived in the world of Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now explore this new location and its questline. Hadum's Realm is ruled by the Goddess of Darkness and is a place where chaos and darkness reigns. This unique setting will enable Adventurers to experience a special journey that they cannot experience in Elion's Realm, the realm of light. Adventurers will need Blessings of Light in order to enter and stay in this new region. Additionally, the third season has begun for WorldBosses in Black Desert Mobile. Having returned much stronger, the World Bosses will now drop new Primal-grade gear and an increased amount of Gear Fragments. Adventurers can collect these various World Boss rewards and use them to produce more powerful weapons and gear.



Last but not least, updates such as an 11th Skill, Shakatu Special Shop, and an Auto-Enhancement function for Alchemy Stones have been added in Black Desert Mobile. These latest updates will allow Adventurers to further increase their powers in a new and exciting way. Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. About Pearl Abyss Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com SOURCE Pearl Abyss

