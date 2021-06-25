[September 28, 2020] New Multi-Boutique Manager Red Gate Advisers to Launch ESG Large-Cap ETF, Partners With Blue Tractor

Red Gate Advisers, LLC ("RGA"), is proud to announce its formation as a multi-boutique investment advisor, and is excited to launch its first fund, the Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (the "Fund"), via a licensing agreement with Blue Tractor Group, LLC. The Fund will be administered by The RBB Fund, Inc. Series Trust ("RBB"), whose lower cost and high service levels offer RGA a best-in-class platform. "We are excited to partner with Blue Tractor and bring desirable strategies to investors," said Craig Urciuoli, Co-Founder and President of Red Gate Advisers. "The Blue Tractor Shielded Alpha? wrapper offers the ability to access skilled managers, such as Stance Capital, who were previously hesitant to manage ETFs, which are superior shareholder-friendly vehicles." Terry Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor Group, LLC, said, "Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha structure offers an innovative and effective solution for active managers looking to access the numerous benefits of the ETF wrapper while protecting their proprietary investment approaches. The Shielded Alpha solution can be of particular use to ESG-focused managers such as Stance Capital. We are delighted to be working with Stance, RBB and Red Gate." Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha? ETF structure is a "wrapper" that facilitates management of actively managed portfolio strategies within an ETF rather than in a traditional mutual fund. Offering investors the benefits of an ETF - lower trading costs, greater tax efficiency and intra-day trading liquidity - Blue Tractor's proprietary structure safeguards an advisor's active portfolio management and trading strategy. Stance Capital, founded by Bill Davis, is a Boston-based registered investment advisor, specializing in quantitative ESG asset management and research. In conjunction with the license agreement, RGA and RBB have filed a short form exemptive relief application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC (News - Alert) ") for Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha? ETF structure to launch the Fund. "We created Red Gate Advisers to provide emerging managers a gateway to the marketplace," said Urciuoli. "By assisting boutiques in raising capital, building their own brands, and overseeing the fund governance ad compliance, we offer a platform for them to thrive." Red Gate is built on the foundation of active sales distribution and compliance, combined with the utilization of the RBB series trust, making RGA a state-of-the-art turnkey solution for boutique managers.



"We are excited to be working with Red Gate, Stance Capital, and Blue Tractor," said Arnold Reichman, Chairman of the RBB Board. "The demand for ESG is growing, and Stance's long-term and impressive track record, combined with its proprietary risk optimization approach, uniquely positions them for success." About Red Gate Advisers, LLC

Red Gate Advisers, LLC is a multi-boutique investment advisor, founded to identify and assist emerging managers and desirable strategies to the marketplace. Leveraging their decades of experience in the distribution of funds and compliance-related matters, Red Gate is uniquely positioned as a customizable turnkey solution for boutique managers looking to navigate the ETF or Mutual fund landscape For more information, please go to www.redgateadvisers.com. About Blue Tractor Group Blue Tractor Group, LLC develops proprietary solutions to facilitate novel exchange-traded fund products. Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha? ETF structure (patent pending) permits active fund management within an ETF wrapper, while protecting an advisor's proprietary alpha strategy. Blue Tractor has licensing agreements in place with a number of leading advisors and fund administrators, and more information is available at www.bluetractorgroup.com. About The RBB Fund, Inc. The first organized multiple series trust founded in 1988, The RBB Fund, Inc. is a registered open-end investment company organized as a series trust under Maryland law. RBB is a turnkey solution which permits the advisor to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. Today, RBB oversees approximately $15 billion in assets, supporting nine unaffiliated advisors, over 15 unaffiliated sub-advisors, and over 30 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please go to www.rbbfund.com. About Stance Capital Stance Capital is a Boston-based Registered Investment Advisor, specializing in quantitative ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) asset management and research. Stance manages separately managed accounts for institutions and high net worth individuals. Stance also participates in model delivery across a range of platforms. Since 2014, Stance Capital has demonstrated top decile performance after fees with less risk while at the same time investing in companies with strong ESG metrics. Our Mission: To outperform the market, invest in good companies. For more information, please visit www.stancecap.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005220/en/

