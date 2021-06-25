TMCnet News
New Blueair Purifiers Deliver Clean Air with the Touch of a Button
CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueair, a global leader in indoor air purifying solutions, announced today the launch of Blue Pure Auto air purifiers – an extension of their best-selling Blue product line. Building on the functional design and efficiency of the current Blue family air purifiers, the new 'Auto' models feature the same simple one-button design and lightweight, compact package, while offering new enhancements. The air purifiers now track and display current air quality and feature a new Auto mode that auto-adjusts fan speed based on your indoor pollution levels.
"Our Blue family of air purifiers appeal to those who care deeply about their indoor environment, but don't want to sacrifice on quality, convenience, or performance when it comes to cleaner air," said Andy Lu, Blueair General Manager, North America.
"Consumers are now more mindful of their air quality than ever before and are looking for simple, worry free reassurance that their air purifier is continuously working to protect them," Lu added. "The new Blue Pure Auto upgrades provide an extra layer of protection without sacrificing the simplicity or aesthetic appeal synonymous with Blue."
Designed for rooms covering190 to 540 square feet respectively, the Blue Pure Auto range includes:
Key features and upgrades include:
The Blue Pure 411 Auto is now available for purchase in the U.S. on Blueair.com and Amazon. The Blue Pure 311 Auto will be available at the end of the month and the Blue Pure 211+ Auto will launch in 2021. For more information, please visit www.blueair.com.
