TMCnet News
|
New Report from Cision Uncovers a Decade's Worth of Media Insights
CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today published a new report entitled "A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences: Looking back at 10+ years of State of the Media". Cision has produced the State of the Media since 2010 and wanted to reflect on the totality of the industry survey results to see what lessons could be discovered in their archives.
Download and read "A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences".
Cision's State of the Media Report is a survey of original research, pulling together insights from journalists and influencers to capture their experience in the industry and their impressions around certain trends year-to-year. The survey has grown to now capture thousands of responses from over 15 countries.
While the annual survey's focus has shifted over the years, Cision still found consistent trends spanning the entire past decade – from trust in news sources to how journalists prefer to be pitched.
"A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences" also highlights:
A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences: Looking back at 10+ years of State of the Media
About Cision
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-cision-uncovers-a-decades-worth-of-media-insights-301136204.html
SOURCE Cision Ltd.
04/29/2010
05/19/2009
08/02/2013
#TECHSUPERSHOW Conference Party
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 8:00pm
Conference Sessions
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 12:00-4:00pm
Analytics Tools
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm