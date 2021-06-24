[September 23, 2020] New Service Offerings from SleepScore Labs Leverage 65 Million Hours of Holistic Sleep Data to Help Leading Companies Improve Sleep for Millions by Connecting the Dots

SleepScore Labs, the Sleep Science Company behind the world's most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, today announced a suite of new tools and services supporting partners in the sleep space. Harnessing their 65 million (and growing) hours of the most accurate and contextual sleep data, SleepScore Labs is bringing unique, innovative, and collaborative services that give organizations the capabilities, insights, and research they need to strengthen their health and wellness offerings through better sleep, all backed by sleep science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005301/en/ New Service Offerings from SleepScore Labs Leverage 65 Million Hours of Holistic Sleep Data to Help Leading Companies Improve Sleep for Millions (Graphic: Business Wire) "As the only sleep company able to incorporate measurement, data, and actionable insights to drive personalized sleep improvement, SleepScore Labs is uniquely positioned to help other companies innovate and together create cross-disciplinary sleep innovations," said Colin Lawlor, CEO at SleepScore Labs. "With the use of SleepScore's proprietary in-app sleep tracking technology, paired with our extensive and completely unique data set, our partners can develop new breakthrough products and services backed by sleep science and objective data for rapid iterative product development, and ultimately create the best possible products, to help consumers sleep better every night." Since SleepScore's inception in 2016, the company's initial focus was on building its unique non-contact sleep tracking technologies, collecting and analyzing sleep data and contextual data on everything which influences sleep, completing scientific studies on the impact of sleep interventions on sleep, and guiding users through personalized sleep improvement journeys. As the sleep landscape continues to rapidly expand, SleepScore is now setting out to embrace itstech leadership in a way that connects the dots across the sleep value chain from company-level sleep innovation to individual-level sleep improvement. The company has made a number of key strategic hires with experience from companies such as Apple (News - Alert) , Samsung, Philips and ResMed to build its unique tools and service offering platform.



SleepScore's comprehensive suite of new tools and services span three synergetic pillars that speak to the current needs of the sleep industry, all working together to improve the sleep of millions: SleepScore Labs' first pillar is Innovation and it puts focus on partnering with leading brands in the research and development stage to co-develop new sleep improvement products that truly improve sleep, backed by SleepScore's industry-leading expertise. Current partners include IFF (International Flavors and Fragrances), a leading innovator of flavor, fragrance and nutrition & ingredients, and most recently Endel, the industry leader of cutting-edge app-based soundscapes for sleep, health, and wellness.

SleepScore's Science Team, led by world-renowned sleep scientist Dr. Roy Raymann, PhD, has been accelerating the second pillar - Validation - through many studies, research, and peer-reviewed publications. This team of sleep experts and researchers design and execute custom studies to test specific claims of sleep products, utilizing the world's most accurate at-home sleep tracking technology. Validation partners can gain powerful objective and self-report data to validate their sleep product claims and inform their product roadmap. This service allows Validation partners such as Serta-Simmons Bedding and Alen Air Purifiers access to virtually endless testing and study opportunities for organizations in the sleep, health, and wellness industry. SleepScore's third pillar is Connection, and it's focused on ensuring that the benefits of the Innovation and Validation pillars ultimately become available to consumers at scale in a trusted and engaging way that no other company can deliver. Connecting the dots in this pillar is about connecting the right consumers to the right products at the right time, through the brands these consumers are already engaged with. As such, SleepScore Labs partners with large retailers, insurers, and digital health companies around end-to-end consumer journeys enabled by co-branding SleepScore's apps and a guided sleep improvement journey, leveraging SleepScore's custom product finder algorithms backed by SleepScore's leading science expertise and immense data set, licensing unique content driven by unique data insights, plus a host of other customized tools and services that speak to an organization's end goals. SleepScore's suite of tools and services are uniquely designed to support leading-edge innovation for sleep improvement and with more than 65 million hours of sleep data recorded to date, the opportunities to leverage unique insights from that data and pair it with unique Innovation, Validation, and Connection services will enable partner companies to deliver science-backed sleep improvement to hundreds of millions of people. For more information and to contact SleepScore about a potential partnership, visit www.sleepscore.com/become-a-partner. About SleepScore Labs We're the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips (News - Alert) , and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world's most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA (News - Alert) , with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we've developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world's most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs' ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people. SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005301/en/

