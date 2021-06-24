[September 23, 2020] New LG Dishwashers Certified To Sanitize; Advanced Drying Helps Eliminate Water Spots

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people spend more time at home, U.S. households are using dishwashers more than ever. Designed for advanced cleaning and flexible capacity, the updated line of Wi-Fi-enabled, smart LG QuadWash™ dishwashers feature Dynamic Dry™ technology to help eliminate water spots and drying by hand, and they are certified by experts to sanitize dishes, glasses and more.1 Plus, LG models with TrueSteam® are the only in the industry to deliver two separate blasts of real steam from powerful steam jets for better cleaning and drying that eliminates water spots by up to 60 percent. 2 A Spotless Clean the First Time

LG's exclusive QuadWash technology gets dishes clean the first time with four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two. Its Multi-Motion arms rotate back and forth while spinning to power-clean dishes from multiple angles throughout the entire cycle – saving users the time and headache of having to prewash or rewash dishes by hand. Drier Dishes and Fewer Water Spots

Dynamic Dry™ technology built in to all LG dishwashers delivers faster, more complete drying of dishes, glasses, utensils, containers and more so they are ready for storage or your table right off the rack. Dynamic Dry enhanced with TrueSteam (models LDP6810, LDP7808, LDT7808), transforms the power of steam into ultimate drying for 60 percent fewer water spots for brilliant, sparking glassware and more — no more wasting time and effort wiping spotty glasses by hand. Only LG TrueSteam delivers two separate blasts of real steam for better cleaning and drying. The four powerful steam jets on the door, plus additional jets on the interior top and bottom, deliver powerful steam at the start of the cycle to penetrate caked-on foods while LG QuadWash powers through debris leaving no trace behind so you can skip the sink with no pre-rinsing needed. At the end, steam helps super-heat the interior for drier, sparkling dishes and glassware. Certified to Sanitize

With sanitization a priority, LG dishwashers enable users to clean and sanitize with confidence. All 2020 models are certified by the Ntional Sanitization Foundation to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.99 percent and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 150°F when operated on the steam cycle of TrueSteam models or the High Temp Cycle of other LG dishwashers.



More Flexibility Means No Dish Left Behind

The height-adjustable third rack holds more items so users save time and wash fewer loads – and it's perfect for everything from flatware and long-handled utensils to small espresso cups (models LDP6810, LDP7808, LDT7808, LDP6797). The adjustable main upper rack makes short work of after-dinner cleanup. Three height settings adjust effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. Plus, the customizable tines offer more flexibility for loading large platters, bowls and pots without compromising performance. Everyday Convenience You Can Count On

The exterior PrintProof™ finish options make it easy to keep the dishwasher looking as clean as the dishes – and smart features inside offer the ultimate in convenience. With the LG ThinQ® mobile app, users can see how much time is left on a wash cycle or receive alerts on their smartphone when dishes are clean. Use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to check cycle status, and set up Amazon Dash Replenishment Service to automatically deliver a new shipment of detergent to your door before you run out.

Available Now

LG QuadWash dishwashers are available now at retailers nationwide. All are ENERGY STAR® certified, delivering energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam and Dynamic Dry Model LDP6810 featuring top control, height adjustable third rack, and whisper-quiet operation (44dB). ?$999 in PrintProof Stainless, $1,049 in PrintProof Black Stainless.

in PrintProof Black Stainless. Model LDP7808 featuring top control with pocket handle, height adjustable third rack, LED tub lighting, and whisper-quiet operation (42dB). ?$1,149 in PrintProof™ Stainless Steel; $1,199 in Black Stainless Steel.

in Black Stainless Steel. Model LDT7808 featuring top control with bar handle, height adjustable third rack, LED tub lighting, and whisper-quiet operation (42dB). ?$1,149 in PrintProof™ Stainless Steel; $1,199 in Black Stainless Steel. LG QuadWash Dishwashers with Dynamic Dry Model LDT5678 featuring top control, third rack, EasyRack Plus and quiet operation (46dB). Stainless Steel $699 , Black Stainless Steel $899 .

, Black Stainless Steel . Model LDF5545 featuring front control, EasyRack Plus and LoDecible™ Operation (48 db). $699 in Stainless Steel, $749.99 PrintProof Stainless Steel, $799 in Black Stainless Steel. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/dishwashers "LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. 1LG TrueSteam® dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

2Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018. About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-dishwashers-certified-to-sanitize-advanced-drying-helps-eliminate-water-spots-301136386.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

