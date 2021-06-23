[September 22, 2020] New Senior Living Communication Solution Comes To Market, Makes Latest C-Suite Hire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living's timely, powerhouse communication platform is here – now with a name you just might recognize on board. Jessica Heck, former Chief Strategy Officer of Blake Management Group, officially joins OdessaConnect (previously myFamilyChannel) as Chief Business Development Officer. Heck began her role nearly a month ago and her first initiative was to lead the rebranding of the company to better reflect all of the solutions OdessaConnect provides. OdessaConnect offers a suite of products to help solve the daily frustrations so many senior living operators face today. They focused on the five greatest challenges: 1) enhancing resident, staff, and family communication, 2) growing and maintaining census, 3) increasing efficiency, 4) providing tools to better manage labor and 5) increasing resident engagement. "I'm honored to join this amazing team at OdessaConnect," said Jessica Heck, Chief Business Development Officer. "Odessa is a platform for seniors, designed in collaboration with seniors. Our team spent three years developing the suite of products with the input of 50 plus senior focus groups, and over 300 one-on-one sessions with seniors. As a former Senior Living Operator, I know the struggles that teams face on a daily basis. How can our families still feel connected to our residents during this time? Do I have enough staff to cover tonight's shifts? Have we alerted everyone that we need to in the event of an emergency? How do I keep my residents engaged during quarantine? Odessa is a one-stop-shop to address all of these issues and more. Moving from the operator side to the technology side of the industry will allow me to work with our developers and customers to find innovative, never-before-seen solutions for seniors and senior living providers." OdessaConnect's patented and easy-to-use remote control was designed by geriatric specialists specifically for seniors. Using the remote and other technoogy developed by the company, family members and staff can send texts, images, and videos directly to the resident's TV. A variety of content can be shared including: live streams of a grandchild's graduation, images of a birthday party, YouTube videos or a message to remind Mom of an upcoming doctor's appointment.



Odessa also provides communication solutions for staff and management. They can share activity calendars and dining menus with all residents (and families if desired) with the click of a button. They can send reminders and emergency communication directly to residents' TVs and family members' cell phones. They can track who has viewed the messages. To assist in preparing and managing schedules, Odessa has staffing functionality to notify teams when shifts are available, and through their phone, employees can claim open shifts. Odessa is the answer to ensuring strong communication and connection remain where it once might have been lost or quarantined. Heck joins the team with nearly a decade in the senior living industry. Beginning with Atria Senior Living, Heck went on to work for Elmcroft Senior Living and Milestone. She rose to the position of Chief Strategy Officer at Blake Management Group and brings with her a demonstrated history of success working in the healthcare and hospitality industry. She serves on the Board of the Kentucky Senior Living Association as Chair of the Education Committee and is an Argentum Ambassador.

"It is such an exciting time for us, and I know Jessica's operating experience provides us with a wealth of knowledge to build even more solutions," said Todd Smith, Founder, and CEO. "Our mission is to reduce isolation for seniors and help solve the Operator's problems. Jessica will help shape this vision as we continue to create new products and grow our platform nationally." The innovation, however, does not stop with senior living. Future developments are already in the works that will allow OdessaConnect to connect doctors, pharmacies, and even insurance companies with their patients. Ultimately, OdessaConnect is a platform designed to broaden and enrich the user experience for everyone utilizing their suite of products. About Odessa Connect

