New Executive Annoucement - Gray Matter Analytics Hires Chief of Operations & Products
CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Matter Analytics, a leading healthcare analytics solutions company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Steve Betts as Chief of Operations and Products to support the continued growth and evolution of the company.
With three decades of experience leading successful technology and data initiatives in the healthcare and financial services industries, Betts will head up the product lifecycle development and enhancement team at Gray Matter. In this critical role, he will prioritize product portfolio solutions and accelerate the organization's CoreTechs® solution development and customer acquisiton.
"Steve's proven track record of driving business results in a dynamic market, such as healthcare data and technology, complements the skills and experience of our team," said Sheila Talton, president, and CEO of Gray Matter Analytics. "Steve understands how to implement high-quality solutions to meet market demands, and our growing company will undoubtedly benefit from his fresh perspective."
Prior to joining Gray Matter Analytics, Betts founded Aperture Consulting, where he partnered with private equity firms and their healthcare portfolio companies in developing digital business strategies shaped by emerging technologies and the rapidly changing digital landscape. He has held multiple leadership roles during his career including SVP and CIO at HCSC (Blue Cross Blue Shield of IL, TX, OK, NM, MT). Betts serves as the Board Chair of Lumity, a nonprofit organization providing STEM career opportunities for young adults in Chicago's underserved neighborhoods.
"This is an exciting time to join a forward-thinking organization that's reshaping how we approach healthcare technology and data," explained Betts. "The pandemic proved that analytics products like Gray Matter's CoreTechs® is an absolute necessity to harness insights and empower both providers and payers to improve business results and drive better outcomes for patients."
