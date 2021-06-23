[September 22, 2020] New Net Technologies (NNT) Ramps Up Channel Investment with Launch of Partner First Program and Key Channel Hires

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT) , a leader in cybersecurity and compliance software, today announced its global Partner First Program to expand its market reach and empower customers to take advantage of the value of NNT's award winning Change Control solutions through a growing network of reseller partners. With a comprehensive onboarding program to include training, support, marketing materials, and educational programs, NNT is fully equipped to address today's complex security, IT Service Management, and compliance challenges. The company's primary goal is to help partners develop a unique offering, enabling them to generate new revenue opportunities and continue forging long-lasting relationships with customers. NNT's training and support programs offer a seamless transition for businesses with flexible paths to best serve both their organizations as a whole and their customers. "Partners are looking for innovative and robust security solutions to address customer challenges and programs that will drive their own business growth," said Mark Kerrison, CEO at NNT. "Our team is dedicated to our partner community and our ability to leverage these relationships to drive results." In line with the launch of the new partner program, NNT kicked off its channel expansion with the hiring of two new channel executives. In June, Rachel Hanna joined the team as the Channel Sales Manager leading the planning and execution of the company's go-to-market strategy. Rachel's responsibilities include managing the partner program, enablement, incentives, and field alignment to ensure both partner and customer success. Most recently, James eaton moved into the EMEA Channel Sales Manager role where he will oversee the partner program outside the US region. Both Hanna and Seaton will work with current and future partners to help organizations drastically reduce the risk of being breached through the use of secure operations.



"I look forward to my continued work with this talented and experienced team that delivers powerful security solutions and innovation to the complex pain-points enterprise organizations face today," said Hanna. "It's an exciting opportunity to bring such a timely and compelling offering to the channel that simplifies cybersecurity and compliance with massive cost savings for customers." Seaton adds, "I am extremely eager to work closely with new and existing partners to enable them to find quality leads with sales and marketing, support initial customer engagements and work shoulder-to-shoulder to help these organizations win customers and become independently capable of delivering our solutions to users everywhere."

With thousands of customers globally, NNT is experiencing excellent growth, both in terms of new customers and average annual recurring revenue. In Q3 of 2020, NNT had the privilege of welcoming several new partners to the network to include e92cloud, Tevora, Red River, Netria, Beyond, It's Just Results, and IQCG (Latin America). For more information on NNT's Channel Program and features they offer, visit their site here: https://partners.nntws.com/ . About New Net Technologies (NNT):

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com Press Contact:

