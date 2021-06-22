TMCnet News
New Epson WorkForce Pro Line Fuels Business, Work from Home and Learn from Home Environments with Performance, Productivity and Efficiency
LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business professionals nationwide continue to adapt to the new, more complex hybrid and distributed work environment. While businesses plan for reopening office doors, 82 percent of companies are planning on supporting employees working remotely for the indefinite future.1 To help amplify efficiency and productivity in offices and homes, Epson today released five new high-performance WorkForce Pro inkjet printers – the WorkForce® Pro WF-3820, WF-4820, WF-4830, WF-7820 and WF-7840.
"There's no denying the challenges we all faced when transitioning to work – and now school – from home full time," said Haol Yao, product manager, consumer inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "As packed households double as home offices and classrooms, the need for accessible, fast, and reliable printing is more apparent than ever. Epson's latest WorkForce Pro solutions bring technology and design together for a combination of speed, print quality and reliability to meet the needs of business professionals and distance learning students alike."
Powered by state-of-the-art PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the new WorkForce Pro models bring a new level of productivity to home offices with high-speed printing and fast first-page-out. Equipped with vivid DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks, these WorkForce Pro printers are made for high-volume, high-precision printing. The new WorkForce Pro lineup includes two wide-format solutions – the WF-7820 and WF-7840 – capable of printing documents and presentations up to 13"x19" to tackle a variety of tasks. These solutions consistently deliver sharp, professional-quality prints, allowing users to experience the power of high-performance business printing whether in the office or working remote.
Designed for business, but also perfect for home office and school workflows, these easy-to-use solutions include auto two-sided printing, large touchscreen display panels, up to 50-page auto document feeder, and convenient wireless setup from smartphones and mobile devices.2 Compatible with the all-new Epson Smart Panel™ app,3 these WorkForce Pro printers pair seamlessly with mobile devices for easy PC-free printing, copying and scanning. The latest WorkForce Pro models also feature Epson ScanSmart, which supports easy scanning and editing of important work and school documents with a user-friendly interface to instantly digitize and upload work for sharing and submitting.
Additional WorkForce Printer Features
Pricing, Availability and Support
About Epson
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future, Epson Connect and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. Smartway is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.
*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.
† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed
1 Source: Gartner, Inc., Gartner Survey Reveals 82% of Company Leaders Plan to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Some of the Time
2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect
3 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/support
4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-workforce-pro-line-fuels-business-work-from-home-and-learn-from-home-environments-with-performance-productivity-and-efficiency-301135211.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
