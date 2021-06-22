TMCnet News
|
New Edition of the AHRQ Registries User's Guide Released
BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An update of "Registries for Evaluating Patient Outcomes: A User's Guide: 4th Edition," was released today, the fourth edition of a reference handbook from the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) that contains practical information on the design, operation, and analysis of patient registries. First published in 2007, the User's Guide is among the most cited texts on the subject of patient registries.
The 4th edition of the User's Guide was produced by OM1 under contract to AHRQ and L&M Policy Research, and led by OM1's Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO, and Michelle Leavy, head of Healthcare Research & Policy. This version is a streamlined edition that combines updates to the existing chapters with new chapters addressing innovations in patient registry design. The 4h edition supersedes previous versions.
The 4th edition:
"Registries are one of the key sources for real-world data and evidence to meet a variety of needs for multiple stakeholders," said Leavy. "This new edition provides practical information to support the development and management of high-quality registries and related sources of real-world data."
AHRQ, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is the nation's lead health services research and patient safety agency. Its mission is to produce evidence to make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible, equitable, and affordable, and to work within HHS and with other partners to make sure that the evidence is understood and used.
Contact
About OM1
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-edition-of-the-ahrq-registries-users-guide-released-301134797.html
SOURCE OM1
12/08/2010
Registration Opens
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 12:00pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 11:00am
Privacy for IoT
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm