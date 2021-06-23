TMCnet News
|
New Data Reveals Employers/Private Insurers Pay Hospitals 247% More Than What Medicare Would Pay
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published by the RAND Corporation reveals that a large sample of employers and private insurers across 49 states and District of Columbia pay, on average, 247% of what Medicare pays for the same hospital services, including both facility and professional fees for inpatient and outpatient care. Researchers analyzed hospital claims data representing $33.8 billion from 2016-2018 for 3,112 hospitals located in every state except Maryland. They collected data from self-insured employers, six state all-payer claims databases, and health plans across the country. The findings illustrate a wide variation in hospital facility and professional prices for the commercially insured population. The report also identifies the top 10 most expensive health systems in each state and reports individual hospital prices alongside quality and safety measures.
The research methods and national recruitment were a collaboration between the Employers' Forum of Indiana, an employer-led health care coalition, and RAND Corporation. RAND researchers independently conducted all study analyses and wrote the final report. This study was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and self-funded employers.
RAND's previous analysis published in 2019 examined hospital facility fees for inpatient and outpatient services in 25 states, and Indiana was noted to have the highest hospital prices. This year's study adds inpatient and outpatient professional fees and expands the analysis to 49 states and District of Columbia, the volume of data collected from the original 25 states, and the analysis of hospital quality and safety data. Similar to last year, this year's report (RAND 3.0), an Excel spreadsheet, and interactive map noting all hospitals' price and quality information can be found at www.employerPTP.org.
"If the private health plans participating in the study had paid hospitals using Medicare's payment formulas, the total allowed amount over the 2016 to 2018 period would have been reduced by $19.7 billion, a potential savings of 58%." says Christopher Whaley, policy researcher and lead author of the report.
Gloria Sachdev, President and CEO of the Employers' Forum of Indiana, commented, "Year after year, high hospital prices have taken a financial toll on employers and everyday people. And for employers specifically, it has resulted in them having less money available for employee raises, hiring staff, offering robust health benefits, growing their businesses, and contributing to their communities. The RAND 3.0 study findings allow us to be more informed shoppers of health care."
Results for Indiana from the RAND 3.0 report include:
"Since last year's RAND 2.0 report, several Indiana employers, benefit consultants, insurers, and hospitals have taken steps to lower hospital prices," added Sachdev. "We also saw state leaders take legislative action, but we have a long way to go to achieve fair hospital pricing in Indiana. During these hard economic times with the pandemic still raging, health care affordability has never been more important for Hoosiers."
"The Rand study has proven to be an important tool to help employers design plans to deliver the best and most cost-effective health care to their employees," says Natalie Roberts, Senior Vice President, Monarch Beverage.
About the Employers' Forum of Indiana
Contact: Nicole Perelman, 415-385-2283, nicole@missioncriticalpr.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-reveals-employersprivate-insurers-pay-hospitals-247-more-than-what-medicare-would-pay-301133512.html
SOURCE The Employers' Forum Indiana
09/22/2008
03/24/2009
Keynote Presentation
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 11:30am
Connectivity
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
AI Use Case
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm