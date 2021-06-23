[September 17, 2020] New Research Shows CarePredict Improved Health Outcomes and Staff Engagement in Senior Living Facilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of CarePredict's AI-powered digital health platform for senior care significantly reduced hospitalizations and falls, and consequently improved resident retention in senior living facilities, according to a published peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research . Anonymized data from 490 residents was collected from six similar facilities over 24-months, three of which used CarePredict. Facilities using CarePredict had 40 percent fewer hospitalizations, 69 percent lower fall rates, 67 percent longer length of stay, and 37 percent improved staff response rate than facilities that did not use CarePredict. "Communities using CarePredict have continuous visibility into the evolving health of a senior and are able to identify older adults that are at an increased risk for a health decline," said Dr. Gerald Wilmink, Chief Business Officer at CarePredict and lead author of the study. "In the study, this ability to intervene much earlier and protect residents from conditions that left untreated could result in hospitalization, was a significant contributing factor to improved outcomes." It is well known that changes in activitiesof daily living precede declines in health. CarePredict uses a sophisticated smart wearable - Tempo™, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced kinematics algorithms to learn each person's usual daily activity patterns. When there is a deviation from an individual's "normal," the system alerts caregivers on a wide range of potential concerns, including the probability of an increased risk for falls. This ability to detect the early signs of concerns allows caregivers to initiate assessments, provide preventive care, and assures residents' wellbeing.



"The rapidly increasing senior population along with declining caregiver numbers is a global problem and one that cannot be solved using scarce human caregivers alone," said Satish Movva, CEO and founder of CarePredict. "This study is an important first step in understanding how technology-enabled care can augment caregivers and help drive efficiencies." For more information on the study, visit JMIR Aging 2020 http://aging.jmir.org/2020/2/e19554/ .

About CarePredict: CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action by detecting precursors to health declines. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™, autonomously understands these patterns, and alerts professional and family caregivers on changes that warrant attention.

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Menlo Park, California.

