[September 17, 2020] New Underwriter Arcadian Risk Launches in Bermuda

Arcadian Risk Capital Ltd. (Arcadian) announced today they are launching as a new underwriting operation based in Bermuda. The start-up will initially underwrite Excess Casualty and Professional Lines insurance. Arcadian has received its licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority and will operate as a Managing General Agent (MGA). The new company, which will begin writing business on October 1, 2020, will be led by John Boylan, a well-known industry executive in the global insurance market. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) will own a minority stake in Arcadian and will provide insurance paper and capacity to the MGA. "We are very excited at this time to be launching this new venture," said Mr Boylan, who has worked in the insurance market for over 30 years and will be based in Bermuda. "This is an exciting time to be entering the insurance risk management space, with market contraction leading to tangible opportunities for a book build. We have witnessed a gradual hardening in underlying rate across many risk sectors for some months now, creating an opening for a well-capitalised company, with no legacy and an experienced team of underwriters at its helm. Bermuda is well-known as a centre of innovation and is the perfect jurisdiction in which to set up and support a new insurance underwriter at this time." Mr Boylan will be joined by a team of experienced Excess Casualty and Professional Liability underwriters and technicians. "At the moment, the market needs new participants," said Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer of TPRE. "And this is the perfect time to partner with a market-leading group of underwriters. They can build a profitable book of business using Third Point Re Bermuda's balance sheet. Arcadian will benefit from Boylan's strong and long-standing relationships with reinsurers as we consider placement of quota share reinsurance." Mr Boylan added: "I am delightd to have Third Point Re as a partner. We have ambitious plans for the company, and while we will start with an office in Bermuda, we plan to open additional offices as operations grow."



Mr Boylan started his underwriting career at AIG in Dublin in 1981, before moving to Bermuda to work for XL Insurance. He then spent a further 15 years as Chief Casualty Underwriter and Senior Vice President at XL, in Dublin, London and Switzerland. Mr Boylan joined Max Capital in 2003 and returned to Bermuda when the company was acquired by Markel in 2013. He remained with Markel as Global Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer until his departure in 2018. Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: a pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, may adversely impact our financial condition or results of operations, competition from more established competitors; highly cyclical property and casualty reinsurance industry; dependence on key executives. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and no obligation is undertaken to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Arcadian Risk Bermuda-based Arcadian Risk is a Managing General Agent (MGA) that writes Excess Risk Management Casualty and Excess and Primary Professional Liability insurance. The company is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. About Third Point Re Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005455/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]