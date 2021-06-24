TMCnet News
New Initiative at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management Advances Business Analytics
Raliegh, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data insights have never been more important in making strategic business decisions. The NC State Poole College of Management – recognized nationally as a leader in data analytics – has consolidated its many existing activities in education, research and corporate outreach/engagement in a recently launched Business Analytics Initiative (BAI) https://bai.poole.ncsu.edu/.
The BAI will not only be a hub for business analytics, but also foster new educational programs, develop contracts and grants, and be a central point of thought leadership on business analytics.
“The Business Analytics Initiative aims to be recognized as the foremost, innovative organization and resource on the topic of business analytics in the world,” said William Ran, director of the BAI and assistant professor of marketing.
Like the other Centers and Initiatives in the Poole College of Management, the BAI will work with industry to partner on research, student projects and corporate outreach.
