New on CareerOneStop: Work Values Matcher Helps Job Seekers Identify What Is Important in Their Work

CareerOneStop is excited to announce the new mobile-friendly Work Values Matcher-an online tool to help job seekers, career explorers, and students identify which aspects of their working life matter most to them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005136/en/ CareerOneStop's Work Values Matcher (Graphic: Business Wire) The Work Values Matcher is a card sort that asks users to reflect on 20 statements about different aspects of a job or workplace, and then decide which ones best describe their ideal work environment. The statements come from the O*NET Work Values dataset, developed by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration. The work statements roll u into a set of six work values (Achievement, Independence, Recognition, Relationships, Support, and Working Conditions) that have been studied, tested, and consistently found to describe universal aspects of jobs and workplaces.



After prioritizing the 20 statements, users will see how their preferences map to the six work values. They'll find a brief overview of each work value as well as sample questions to help identify employers and work environments likely to support that value. They'll also find a list of careers that best reflect each value, link to detailed descriptions for each career, and find related real-time job postings in their local area. Research shows that examining work values during a job or career search leads to higher career satisfaction. Even in the current labor market, job seekers can benefit from taking the time to identify and reflect on their work values. They can use their Work Values Matcher results to help them evaluate current job openings and identify a workplace and position that match their values.

Work Values Matcher joins the suite of career assessment tools on CareerOneStop including the Interest Assessment and Skills Matcher. Additional career exploration and self-assessment content can be found here: CareerOneStop.org/ExploreCareers To learn more or to test drive the tool, visit CareerOneStop's Work Values Matcher at: CareerOneStop.org/WorkValuesMatcher Please contact CareerOneStop with your feedback or questions:

