[September 15, 2020] New Adventurous Content Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that a variety of new content is now available in Black Desert Mobile. Through this update, Adventurers can explore new regions and events that will make their characters even more powerful. Hadum, the Goddess of Darkness, is on her way to the world of Black Desert with the introduction of a new region and questline. Before Hadum arrives, the Omen of Darkness will first welcome Adventurers to help them prepare for the opening of Hadum's Realm. This preparatory stae will allow Adventurers to obtain precious items and gain new weapons and armor from Orwen's Shop.



Moreover, Town Hall Tier 8 has been added to camps, allowing Adventurers to further expand their camps and produce even more resources. Various other resources can also be gained by exploring the new Merchantry: Mediah location that will enable Adventurers to trade in the northern region. This region will allow them to enjoy items such as the Mythical grade Crow Marchant's Elixirs and other new trade products. In the meantime, the latest class Hashashin is continuing to rise in popularity across the globe. After the simultaneous update in both mobile and PC, Hashashin has increased the number of new Black Desert Mobile Adventurers by 200%.

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information. About Black Desert Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

