[September 15, 2020] New Survey Reveals That Americans Value An A+ BBB Rating on A Company's Website More Than a 5 Star Rating on Google, Facebook or Yelp

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 2,001 Americans explores the American population's opinions when it comes to what badge, seal, media feature or award they value the most when seen on a company's website. The survey was conducted by Google Surveys and commissioned by IronMonk Solutions , a full-service digital marketing agency, launched the survey. The full study with filtering options can be found here: https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/f2f5b9e8-3e21-47aa-97d8-bba89ffbe779/page/p7sfB?s=i5wqhUcLkso Survey Question & Findings The survey asked 2,001 Americans the following question: Which of the following gives you a positive first impression when you see it on a company's website? (pick the one you value the most)? A+ rated on the BBB

5-Star Rating on Google Reviews

As Seen on TV

Featured on Forbes

5-Star Rating on Yelp Reviews

5-Star Rating onFacebook Reviews

Ranked in the INC 500 or INC 5000 According to the findings of the survey, when asked which rating source, seal, media feature or badge they valued most when it appeared on a company's website, 27.61% of respondents selected an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating. Curiously, when demographic filters were applied to the results focusing specifically on age, the percentage rose at an exponential rate with older demographics: 29.1% of 45 to 54-year-olds, 30.4% of 55 to 64 year-olds, and an astounding <>40.7% of those 65+.



The next most popular response among 24.6% of participants was a 5-star rating on Google Reviews. However, intriguing insight was gained when demographic filters were applied factoring specifically age. Of the survey respondents between 18 and 44 years old, 27.1% indicated that they valued a 5-star rating on Google Reviews the most when it appears on a company's website. The percentage increased further with female respondents, especially those between 18 and 24 years old, at 35.2%. Seeing that those under 45 have essentially grown up with the internet, it comes as little surprise that the younger demographic view this rating source as the principal measure of trustworthiness regarding a company website.

"This is one of the most interesting surveys that we've conducted so far. The fact that the BBB is valued most, especially with older people, more so than younger ones is very curious," stated Amine Rahal, founder of IronMonk. Of the respondents to the survey, 13.4% stated that they got a positive first impression when they saw the "As Seen on TV" seal on a company website. Interestingly, males seemed to value this seal more, especially 18 and 24 years olds. Only 12.9% of females from the same demographic chose this response. The "Featured on Forbes" badge was the next popular response, garnering 11.65%. Curiously, when demographic filters were applied focusing on males between 25 and 34, the percentage increased to 15%, while only 10.2% of females from the same cohort indicated that they valued this badge the most on a website. The overall conclusion of the survey was in this digital age, an excellent first impression is vital for any company. Given the fierce competition, to succeed a company must have a professionally-designed website that includes popular website badges, seals, and rating sources, thus instilling a sense of trustworthiness in consumers. Learn more about the survey and see a complete breakdown at: https://ironmonk.com/new-survey-reveals-that-older-americans-value-an-a-bbb-rating-on-a-companys-website-far-more-than-young-people/ You can also see the full study and filter by age, gender or location here: https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/f2f5b9e8-3e21-47aa-97d8-bba89ffbe779/page/p7sfB?s=i5wqhUcLkso Media contact: Sarah Bauder

