New Research Shows CISOs Struggling to Prepare for Upcoming Security Compliance Audits
Shujinko, the pioneer in automated audit preparation, today announced the results of a survey of North American CISOs documenting the challenges facing security and compliance professionals preparing for a wave of upcoming audits. The survey, a joint effort between Shujinko and Pulse (News - Alert), found that calendars for security and compliance audits are largely unchanged despite COVID-19, yet the pandemic is straining teams as they work remotely. Moreover, CISOs are tasked with preparing for more than three audits on average in the next 6-12 months, but struggle with inadequate tools, limited budgets and personnel, and inefficient manual processes. Furthermore, the results show that migration to the cloud is dramatically increasing the scope and complexity of audit preparation, obsoleting old methods and approaches.
"This survey clearly shows that CISOs at major companies are caught between a rock and hard place when it comes to security and compliance audits over the second half of 2020, and want automated tools to help dig them out. Unfortunately, they're simply not able to find them," said Scott Schwan, Shujinko CEO and co-founder. "Teams are cobbling together scripts, shared spreadsheets, ticketing systems and a hodgepodge of other applications to try to manage, resulting in inefficiency, lengthy preparation and limited visibility. More than two-thirds of CISOs are looking for something better."
Key Research Findings:
Shujinko is the pioneer in automated compliance preparation. The company's breakthrough AuditX™ SaaS (News - Alert) solution simplifies, automates and modernizes IT audit preparation, evidence collection and readiness for enterprises. Shujinko's extensible platform is purpose-built for audit preparation and evidence collection across multiple compliance standards, multiple clouds and multiple audits. To learn how Shujinko makes audit preparation 3x faster, simpler and provides 360-degree visibility, please visit shujinko.io.
