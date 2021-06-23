[September 15, 2020] New Research Shows CISOs Struggling to Prepare for Upcoming Security Compliance Audits

Shujinko, the pioneer in automated audit preparation, today announced the results of a survey of North American CISOs documenting the challenges facing security and compliance professionals preparing for a wave of upcoming audits. The survey, a joint effort between Shujinko and Pulse (News - Alert) , found that calendars for security and compliance audits are largely unchanged despite COVID-19, yet the pandemic is straining teams as they work remotely. Moreover, CISOs are tasked with preparing for more than three audits on average in the next 6-12 months, but struggle with inadequate tools, limited budgets and personnel, and inefficient manual processes. Furthermore, the results show that migration to the cloud is dramatically increasing the scope and complexity of audit preparation, obsoleting old methods and approaches. "This survey clearly shows that CISOs at major companies are caught between a rock and hard place when it comes to security and compliance audits over the second half of 2020, and want automated tools to help dig them out. Unfortunately, they're simply not able to find them," said Scott Schwan, Shujinko CEO and co-founder. "Teams are cobbling together scripts, shared spreadsheets, ticketing systems and a hodgepodge of other applications to try to manage, resulting in inefficiency, lengthy preparation and limited visibility. More than two-thirds of CISOs are looking for something better." Key Research Findings: CISOs are preparing for an average of 3.3 security compliance standard audits ver the next six to twelve months . Despite changes in the economic climate due to COVID-19, CISOs are still tasked with preparing for more than three upcoming compliance audits across multiple security frameworks (e.g., PCI (News - Alert) , SOC 2, NIST-CSF, ISO 27001, etc.).

