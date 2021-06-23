[September 15, 2020] New! Datacolor® ColorReader EZ - The Portable Tool that Simplifies Matching, Selecting and Coordinating Paint Colors for the Home for Today's DIYers

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Datacolor®, a global leader in color management solutions, announces the launch of ColorReader EZ, the latest addition to the company's ColorReader family of products that includes ColorReader and ColorReader Pro for professional markets. The affordable new device incorporates the company's advanced color technology in an easy-to-use tool designed for the consumer audience of home decor DIY enthusiasts. It simplifies the often challenging and time-consuming process of paint color selection, such as finding wall and trim colors that coordinate, as well as selecting wall paint colors that complement existing décor elements, tying the look of a room together. The portable, Bluetooth® connected ColorReader EZ device works in conjunction with the ColorReader mobile app (available for both iPhone and Android). Users can instantly and accurately identify the closest paint color match to any hue measured from a flat smooth surface, finding color matches from all the top paint brands, including Behr®, Benjamin Moore®, Farrow & Ball®, PPG®, Sherwin Williams®, Valspar® and more. ColorReader EZ also provides coordinating colors and suggested color schemes, answering the question of "What color goes with this?" immediately. Along with their matched colors, users can create color palettes and effortlessly share these with paint retailers that offer online ordering and curbside pickup, as well as with paint contractors, architects, interior designers, family and friends The greater level of color confidence afforded by ColorReader EZ saves consumers time and money on reworks for color errors. Whether it's quickly finding a paint color for a room refresh or finding the right shade to repaint an old dresser to match a child's room décor, ColorReader EZ is a must-have tool for every project that includes color decisions.



"The paint color selection process can be a challenge for all of us, since so many factors can affect how we view color. We wanted to bring a level of ease and color-confidence to consumers with an affordable product that they would use whenever they needed to make a decision about color. ColorReader EZ takes the guesswork out of selecting and coordinating paint colors. It lets you capture color inspiration where you find it, with an accuracy you can't get from a smartphone image. It's easy to then bring that color inspiration into your home décor – whether that's painting a wall or room to match your favorite sports team's jersey or finding which shades complement your prized plant collection," said Susan Bunting, Director of Sales & Marketing, Consumer Solutions, for Datacolor. To learn more about ColorReader EZ, visit ColorReader.Datacolor.com. Retail Price: $59 USD/$79 CAD.

Disclaimer: The use of third-party trademarks is for identification purposes only and does not connote any affiliation with, or sponsorship or endorsement by, the respective trademark holders. About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-datacolor-colorreader-ez---the-portable-tool-that-simplifies-matching-selecting-and-coordinating-paint-colors-for-the-home-for-todays-diyers-301128223.html SOURCE Datacolor

