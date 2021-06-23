TMCnet News
New List of Top 50 Data Entry Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top data entry companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All data entry service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.
The top 50 firms are as follows:
Administrative processes like data entry are foundational to every business. As a business evolves, however, such tasks can start to burden employees. Third-party, scalable data entry specialists help companies focus on the strategic goals, thereby increasing productivity.
Clutch's list of the top data entry service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews and have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.
Research identifying the leading data entry companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top data entry services in select locations.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 15. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
The full research can be found at: https://clutch.co/bpo/data-entry/leaders-matrix
