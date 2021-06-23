[September 15, 2020] New Acronis SCS Solution Protects Public Sector Telework & Endpoint Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Acronis SCS, an American cyber protection and edge data security company serving the US public sector, announced the launch of Acronis SCS Cyber Protect for state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit customers. The endpoint protection software with backup, full-stack antimalware protection, and comprehensive management and security capabilities is now available in both on-premise and cloud versions. Integrated Cybersecurity & Data Protection "I had two primary priorities when the pandemic hit," said Acronis SCS CEO John Zanni at a recent congressional hearing on telework security. "The first was ensuring the safety of my employees… The second was adjusting our processes to support customers in need of future-proof solutions that would help their own organizations stay safe not only during the pandemic, but long after." Acronis SCS Cyber Protect is the realization of that effort. The solution's revolutionary integration of data protection with cybersecurity allows public sector IT teams to manag all aspects of cyber protection from a single pane of glass. This integration eliminates unnecessary complexity, delivers leading protection against today's threats, and maximizes efficiency for organizations with limited IT resources.



Peace of Mind for Remote Work Environments For the US public sector, any downtime or data loss could spell disaster, not only for individual institutions and the people they serve, but for America's digital ecosystem as a whole. According to Verizon's 2020 Mobile Security Index, seventy-five percent of public sector organizations say mobile devices are critical to their operations, while fifty-six have experienced a major mobile related compromise. As organizations navigate the added challenges of coronavirus-induced remote work, Acronis SCS Cyber Protect has the tailored?features IT teams?and employees need to stay?productive and?#CyberFit.

As the State of Arizona's CISO, Tim Roemer, stated in a recent webinar on digital resilience, "ninety-eight to ninety-nine percent of all ransomware attacks that succeed are relying on that [human] victim to click on that link that's malicious… You're only as good as your weakest link." With advanced URL filtering designed to weed out malicious sites, Acronis SCS Cyber Protect reinforces those weak links before they can wreak havoc. Additional remote work-focused features – like remote desktop, vulnerability assessments, and protections for leading telecommunication applications like Zoom, WebEx, and Microsoft Teams – also help keep endpoints and sensitive data safe. The need for comprehensive endpoint security has never been greater, especially for public sector organizations with tight IT budgets and limited personnel. Having cyber protection software options that are easy-to-implement and manage is essential for keeping critical services online and accessible to those in need, both now and in the post-pandemic future. In a time when public sector institutions cannot afford to leave endpoint security up to chance, Acronis SCS Cyber Protect provides peace of mind and unmatched protection. About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

