[September 15, 2020] New PSpice® for TI tool helps engineers speed time to market with system-level circuit simulation and verification

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced a new custom version of the PSpice® simulator from Cadence Design Systems Inc. that enables engineers to simulate complex analog circuits with unlimited analysis of TI power and signal-chain products. PSpice for TI offers full-featured circuit simulation with a growing library of more than 5,700 TI analog integrated circuit (IC) models, making it easier than ever for engineers to evaluate components for new designs. For more information, see www.ti.com/pspice-for-ti-pr. Many hardware engineers face increased demands to produce accurate designs on tight project timelines. Failure to reliably test a design could lead to a costly setback in the production timeline, making simulation software a critical tool in every engineer's design process. "Choosing the right simulation software can make or break a design, as it should accelerate development, not hinder it," said Kevin Anderson, practice leader for power, automotive and industrial semiconductor research at Omdia. "Tools that are intuitive and include system-level simulation capabilities can cut development time and speed time to market." Leveraging Cadence's advanced simulation technology, PSpice for TI enables designers to reduce the risk of circuit errors with full validation of system-level designs before prototype, going beyond the analysis capabilities of many other simulators on the market. TI also provides open access to one of the industry's largest libraries of IC models, which are automatically synced into the tool. Easily validate designs with full-featured simulation of entire systems. With PSpice for TI, engineers can build a complete schematic without size limitations using a built-in library of TI power and signal chain models, as well as PSpice analog behavioral models, nhanced primitives, and new capability for power designers with configurable power field-effect transistors and power diodes. Advanced capabilities include automatic measurements and post-processing, as well as Monte Carlo and worst-case analysis, enabling engineers to fully validate their designs over a wide range of operating conditions and device tolerances with just a few clicks. After completing validation of a simulated design in PSpice for TI, users can open the design in commercial versions of PSpice Designer, and then transfer the design to other Cadence printed circuit board (PCB) tools such as OrCAD/Allegro PCB Designer without having to recreate their schematic. Learn more about these key features in the technical article, "How to simulate complex analog power and signal-chain circuits with PSpice® for TI."



Prototype faster using integrated design resources. Product evaluation takes less time with synchronized library updates, which eliminate the need to manually import the latest TI models individually. Within the tool, users also have quick access to TI data sheets, product information, reference design test circuits and relevant search queries from TI E2E™ technical support forums – connecting engineers to the documentation and expertise they need to easily select, simulate and purchase TI products that meet their design needs.

"Cadence PSpice is the trusted signoff simulator for power supplies, internet of things devices and other electronics in a wide range of markets, including healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive," said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC and PCB Group at Cadence. "Our ongoing investment in PSpice and collaboration with TI aligns with our Intelligent System Design strategy by enabling TI customers to simulate their system-level designs faster, reducing development time and accelerating time to market." Availability and pricing

PSpice for TI is now available for download at no cost. Customers can use their myTI account to register for the tool. Upon registration and download, users have immediate access to its built-in model library of 5,700 products and counting. About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems.

TI E2E is a trademark of Texas Instruments. All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

