TMCnet News
|
New Gas Detection Equipment Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on Products - Fixed and Portable Products | Technavio
The new Gas Detection Equipment Market Research from Technavio indicates Neutral and Inferior in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005648/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Detection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing production volume of shale gas," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. Owing to the continuous advances in the extraction technologies, the production of shale gas has increased considerably in the US. Similarly, emerging economies, including China, have been contributing to the overall shale gas production significantly in recent years. Also, China has started one of the most significant shale gas projects in the country, named Fuling shale gas project. The rising shale gas production from economies, including the US, Russia, Qatar, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Norway, and others, has further fueled the adoption of gas detection products and solutions. The gas detection equipment is allowing all the stakeholders of several end-user industries to minimize casualties while increasing the safety measures. Consequently, the rapid adoption of shale gas will drive the gas detection equipment market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the gas detection equipment market size to grow by USD 1.06 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Get detailed Insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the gas detection equipment market. Download ree report sample
Gas Detection Equipment Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.
Notes:
Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Coverage
Regions Covered
Topics Covered
COVID-19, Gas Detection Equipment, Gas Detection, Gas Detection Equipment, Fixed Gas Detection Equipment, and Portable Gas Detection Equipment and portable
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005648/en/
03/12/2010
Competitive Advantages of Edge Analytics
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
5G Architecture
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Business Development
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 10:00-10:45am