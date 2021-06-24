TMCnet News
New SBI CEO Research Reveals How 8% of Market Leading IT Services Companies Addressed Market Compression and Margin Pressure to Drive Revenue Growth
DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a management consultancy specializing in B2B revenue growth, today announced the publication of their latest research report, "Revitalizing Growth: Accelerate While Others Stand Still." The report uncovers how market leaders have responded to the disruptive economic climate to outpace the competition.
SBI's study surveyed 37 CEOs from both public and private B2B companies and have found that IT Services companies have found themselves in one of three categories: Survivors, Observers, or Accelerators. While the research has shown that 61% of industry leaders fit within the Observers category, only 8% were identified as Accelerators based on their ability to remain pragmatic, agile, and vigilant throughout the planning process.
"In an industry that was anticipating high single-digit growth, IT Services companies must lower sales and marketing costs given market compression and margin pressure," said Matt Sharrers, CEO of SBI. "Our research indicates that Accelerators are not only able to do this but also maintain growth."
This report outlines how CEOs and their teams can make strategic decisions to outpace their competition and industry by adapting best practices form the Accelerators. Namely, how to:
About Sales Benchmark Index:
SBI is a management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing that is dedicated to helping you Make Your Number. SBI is a firm comprised of former sales and marketing senior executives and top tier management consultants that help clients accelerate their rate of revenue growth. SBI provides consulting, insights, research and advisory services, and benchmarking data to private equity clients and enterprise clients across North America and Europe. Founded in 2006, SBI is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit: www.salesbenchmarkindex.com.
