[September 14, 2020] New SBI CEO Research Reveals How 9% of Software Companies Accelerate Past the Competition

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a management consultancy specializing in B2B revenue growth, today announced the publication of their latest research report, "Revitalizing Growth: Accelerate While Others Stand Still." The report uncovers how market leaders have responded to the disruptive economic climate to outpace the competition. SBI's study surveyed 1,308 CEOs from both public and private B2B companies and have found that software companies have found themselves in one of three categories: Survivors, Observers, or Accelerators. While the research has shown that 68% of industry leaders fit within the Observers category, only 9% were identified as Accelerators based on their ability to remain pragmatic, agile, and vigilant throughout the planning process. "Companies must move swiftly because the world is just changing too fast," said Matt Sharrers, CEO of SBI. "How software companies prepare the growth strategy matters. We found that Accelerators have best positioned themselves for a faster rebound and continued success." This report outlines how CEOs and their teams can make strategic decisions to outpace their competition and industry by adapting best practices form the Accelerators. Namely, how to: Re-assess he revenue growth strategy to adapt to changes over time.

Re-imagine the commercial engine to evaluate new opportunities in the market.

Re-allocate resources and execute to implement quickly and flawlessly.



Marc Odenweller , Managing Director, Software Practice. "From enterprise software to hypergrowth SaaS, these companies are growing pipeline, bookings and retention while maintaining or lowering costs." You can access the full research report here and subscribe to get more information on upcoming webinars and virtual annual planning workshops.

About Sales Benchmark Index: SBI is a management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing that is dedicated to helping you Make Your Number. SBI is a firm comprised of former sales and marketing senior executives and top tier management consultants that help clients accelerate their rate of revenue growth. SBI provides consulting, insights, research and advisory services, and benchmarking data to private equity clients and enterprise clients across North America and Europe. Founded in 2006, SBI is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit: www.salesbenchmarkindex.com. Contact:

Brian Waters

(407) 228-0523 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sbi-ceo-research-reveals-how-9-of-software-companies-accelerate-past-the-competition-301130133.html SOURCE SBI

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]