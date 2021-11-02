[September 10, 2020] New Study Published in PLOS Medicine Explores Impact of Race, Age & Comorbidities on COVID-19 Mortality

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), found that younger (<50 years) and older adults with black or African American backgrounds compared to white individuals had higher mortality with COVID-19 in recent study of U.S. patients published in PLOS Medicine. The paper, titled Comorbidities Associated with Mortality in 31,461 Patients with COVID-19 in the United States: A Federated Electronic Medical Record Analysis, was written by a team comprising authors from the Liverpool Center for Cardiovascular Science, University of Liverpool and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital in the United Kingdom, and TriNetX*. The study used de-identified electronic medical records (EMR) data utilizing the TriNetX network and found being older, from a black or African American background, being male and having certain health conditions were associated with death with COVID-19. The study concluded other conditions associated with mortality with COVID-19 include myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, dementia, chronic pulmonary disease, liver disease, renal disease, and metastatic solid tumors. There were, however, differences in which conditions were associated with death when the results were stratified by age group. "Identifying factors associated with COVID-19 mortality could help with hypothesis-generating for clinical trials and identifying patients who may need to be targeted for early intervention or monitoring," said Professor Gegory Lip, Director of the Liverpool Center for Cardiovascular Science. He added, "More studies like this are needed to determine association between comorbidities and outcomes for patients with COVID-19."



The study used a retrospective cohort of patients with COVID-19 admitted to 24 healthcare organizations in the U.S. between January 20, 2020 and May 26, 2020. The article is currently available for download on the PLOS Medicine website at http://bit.ly/plosmed. "Continuing to collect and study real-world COVID-19 data is critical to gaining a better understanding of the virus; leading to effective understanding, treatments and a preventative vaccine," said Paula Underhill, Director of Global Clinical Engagement at TriNetX. "The collaboration between the University of Liverpool & Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital and TriNetX was hugely beneficial in determining results from this study; highlighting how successful cooperative working, ultimately supports us defeating this disease."

TriNetX continues to work closely with healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and non-governmental organizations to provide COVID-19 data and to accelerate collaboration among the community for monitoring, surveillance, research, and clinical trial opportunities. About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter. Media Contact:

TriNetX

Jennifer Haas

(857) 285-6052

Jennifer.haas@trinetx.com *Research Team:

Dr Stephanie L. Harrison, Dr Deirdre A. Lane and Professor Gregory Lip, Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science, University of Liverpool and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Elnara Fazio-Eynullayeva and Paula Underhill, TriNetX, Cambridge, MA, United States View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-published-in-plos-medicine-explores-impact-of-race-age--comorbidities-on-covid-19-mortality-301127955.html SOURCE TriNetX

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]