New MOVIA 2-Axis Scan Head Complements Laser Beam-Steering Portfolio

Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announces the release of MOVIA, a compact, 2-axis scan head. Designed as a flexible, laser-beam delivery platform, MOVIA 10 mm aperture scan heads are compatible with a majority of lasers for processing a wide variety of materials and products.

"Our team is really excited to release MOVIA to the market. This is the first new product which demonstrates our global engineering expertise with a cross-functional team working across sites in the US, Germany, UK and China. MOVIA incorporates a modern industrial design with our latest analog servo technology in a very compact package. It has been engineered to deliver powerful and reliable performance and is an ideal solution for many customer applications," says Jens Hupkau, VP Engineering, Cambridge Technology.

This next-generation 2-axis scan head offers OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and systems integrators a smaller, lighter weight unit that outperforms its predecessor. Key features include:

Easy integration into existing systems due to its small size and support of industry standard interface and connectors

High-quality character marking resulting from improved electronics and tuning design

Consistent marking quality and application-focused optimization

High quality and reliability; tested to perform under extreme conditions







MOVIA is compatible with Novanta's laser marking components including the Cambridge Technology ScanMaster laser controller and software, as well as Synrad CO 2 lasers.

For more information about MOVIA visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.

About Cambridge Technology

Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta, offers a broad range of analog, digital, and hybrid laser beam steering solutions, partnering with customers to enable maximum performance in fully integrated systems. For more information, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005723/en/