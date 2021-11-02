[September 09, 2020] New Master Cancel Program Brings Peace of Mind to the Vacation Rental Industry

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RentalGuardian, a leading provider of digitally automated travel and property protection products and services, has released a revolutionary program called Master CancelTM, designed to allow property managers to offer the most flexible cancellation terms and conditions to their guests. Master CancelTM reimburses property managers for rental cancellations that occur from 60 days up to 2 days prior to check-in, regardless of any travel insurance purchased by the renter. Protected revenue includes the entire rental booking, not just the initial deposits. The program's flexibility yields boundless benefits for property managers and owners beyond revenue protection, including increased bookings, favorable online travel agent (OTA) search visibility, and driving new inventory to property managers who deploy the program. "The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for this kind of protection for the vacation rental industry which has been so hard-hit by travel interruptions," said Brady Stump, CEO of RentalGuardian and co-creator of Master CancelTM. "We realized this was an idea whose time had come, and we're delighted to expand our offerings to include this important service to our clients." After years of client input and research and development, RentalGuardian partnered with a syndicate of AM Best A-rated carriers to create the ultimate program for the most flexible cancellation terms and conditions in the industry. Through Master CancelTM, if a guest cancellation occurs from 60 days up to 2 days prior to check-in, the property manager reimburses the guest without penalty, and the Master CancelTM program in turn reimburses the property manager for the lost trip cost. "Traditional travel protection programs primarily protect the traveler, so our experience working with property managers showed us the value of this innovative product to the industry," added John Slaughter, RentalGuardian's SVP of Strategy and co-creator of Master CancelTM. "Not only will this program protect owners' financial interests, it will also enhance gust satisfaction – it's a win-win for both parties."



RentalGuardian is able to offer such an impactful program in part because of the large-scale role of its parent company, Inhabit IQ. Underwriters backing the program were willing to take such risks because of the opportunity to release Master CancelTM across Inhabit IQ's larger ecosystem. Master CancelTM is available through RentalGuardian's sister property management software platforms, including Streamline, SuperControl, LiveRez and Virtual Resort Manager (VRM). Master CancelTM will soon launch within other integrated property management software platforms as well. Stump added: "We are grateful we can bring a product like Master Cancel to the industry to fulfill a real need of the local property manager. These are the folks who make our industry thrive, and we want to continue creating products and services that put them first. Master Cancel gives these local property managers a little more control of their own business."

To learn more about Master CancelTM, visit MasterCancel.com. About RentalGuardian RentalGuardian (along with its in-house insurance agency InsureStays) digitally-automates all facets of sales and service of travel protection and property protection solutions, between local property managers/lodging providers and their millions of worldwide consumers. RentalGuardian has partnered with world-class Underwriters to bring the vacation rentals market custom protection products built specifically for the needs of the rentals industry. The RentalGuardian.com platform and products further automate the distribution of travel protection and related protection products between Underwriters and Travelers, via the connection between our seamless API and their intermediary reservation management software platforms, travel/tech websites, and rental property management companies. RentalGuardian fills a mission-critical service gap in the tools and systems that consumers use to insure their business and vacation travel. Media contact: Contact name: Brady Stump, CEO & Co-Founder

Email: brady.stump@rentalguardian.com

Master Cancel - Logo

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-master-cancel-program-brings-peace-of-mind-to-the-vacation-rental-industry-301126511.html SOURCE RentalGuardian

