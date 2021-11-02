TMCnet News
|
New Web Series Offers A Look Inside The Minds Of Esports Champions
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and Evil Geniuses, one of the most iconic esports organizations in the world, are teaming up to give the public an all-access look at the world of championship caliber professional gamers. Inside the Mind, a four-part web series sponsored by LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, premieres on September 10, 2020 at 12:00pm ET and will drop new episodes every Thursday on the Evil Geniuses YouTube Channel featuring top-ranked players including Tarik, Arteezy, HelloKittyRicki and FearItself.
Each week, Inside the Mind will give viewers an in-depth look at how pro gamers act, strategize and think, providing a glimpse inside the championship mentality it takes to win at the highest level. The web series will also highlight the critically acclaimed LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor lineup and other best-in-class tools that elite players rely on to maintain their competitive edge.
"Like any elite competitor, the mentality and dedication of an esports champion is inspiring and this series provides a fascinating look into what drives them to reach the top of their sport," said Peggy Ang, LG USA's senior vice president of marketing. "Our partnership with Evil Geniuses is an ideal marriage of world-class esports professionals and our LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, the #1 Gaming-Designed Monitor in the US1. LG UltraGear not only provides an immersive, innovative gaming experience, but also allows gamers to stay in the flow state while performing at the highest level competitively."
As a companion to the Inside the Minds series, Evil Geniuses pros will face off against opponents on a live-streamed, interactive, two-hour broadcast on Twitch each week. The live broadcast will showcase not only their unique talents but also the portfolio of LG UltraGear world's first IPS gaming monitors, featuring 1ms response time, 144hz and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility. The players will be equipped to win using an LG UltraGear customized to fit their playing style and game genre, favored by to esports pros for their balance of quality and lightning speed. The new LG 27GN950 UltraGear offers the world's first 4K IPS 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display combined with UHD Nano IPS technology and 144hz. For an advantage and to stay in the zone, competitive PC gamers no longer have to sacrifice picture quality for response time and refresh rate, as LG's UltraGear monitors allow the best of both worlds. Fans can watch and interact by visiting the player's channel on www.twitch.tv/ during the live-stream.
Throughout the live streams there will be giveaways, including LG UltraGear monitors, customized jerseys from Evil Geniuses' online shop and Twitch subscription "sub-bombs", rewarding both the pros, streamers and their fans for their victory.
The web series and ensuing live stream showcase is an extension of the partnership between LG Electronics USA and Evil Geniuses that was announced earlier this year, naming LG UltraGear as the Official Gaming Monitor of the esports organization.
"Partnering with an innovative product like the LG UltraGear keeps our pro players equipped with the very best on their journey towards competitive glory'," said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, chief executive officer of Evil Geniuses. "We're excited to go deeper with this latest collaboration and look forward to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at insight from our players and a few additional surprises throughout the web series and live stream showcase."
The live-stream battle series features four events that will air on Twitch in the days following each Inside the Mind episode:
For more information on LG's 2020 UltraGear gaming monitors, visit https://www.lg.com/us/gaming-monitors.
1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, May '19 – April '20
About LG Electronics USA
About Evil Geniuses
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-series-offers-a-look-inside-the-minds-of-esports-champions-301126413.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
05/11/2013
02/04/2011
06/11/2009
#TECHSUPERSHOW Conference Party
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 8:00pm
Smart City with a Social Conscience
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 11:30am