[September 09, 2020] New Universal OS Transforms Robots into Intelligent Collaborators that Interact and Learn from Humans, Other Robots

Qobotix announced today the introduction of its new universal AI operating system to transform collaborative robots (cobots) into intelligent coworkers on the manufacturing floor. After two years of R&D, including active installations of the OS industrial appliance at major auto manufacturers, Qobotix officially unveiled its technology to make existing robots smarter and self-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005459/en/ Click to see the media kit including a video on how Qobotix works. Just as Android (News - Alert) OS and Apple iOS offer application platforms that run on smartphones, the Qobotix OS platform coordinates industrial automation between manufacturers' robotic capabilities. Powered by proprietary AI, machine vision, and kinematics, the Qobotix OS's agnostic plug and play technology enables intelligent factory applications to perform complex tasks that were considered only possible by humans. The company also offers complete robot stations, which are ready for immediate deployment on manufacturing lines with the flexibility to be deployed rapidly for different tasks. With Qobotix OS, manufacturers can boost their manufacturing productivity, reduce costs and simplify manufacturing processes, such as precision inspection, picking, packing and assembly tasks. Qobotix Cloud provides a factory management platform with a centralized repository of work intelligence that can be shared between machines to manage production analytics and provide managers with deep analysis of robotic performance. Qobotix already has active OS installations in major auto manufacturing operations. The company is seeking early adopters of their technology and aims to distribute 20-50 robot stations in the first year with deployment, training and testing that can be done on the same day. One of Qobotix's central innovations is that it enables robots to learn independently - humans can train robots by interacting with them and robots can learn from other robots, unlike existing industrial robots that are pe-programmed to perform only one task. This capacity enables robots to be programmed in hours or days rather than weeks. Companies can deploy their robots faster with greater flexibility to perform functions with accelerated human-machine collaboration, enabling humans to take on other roles.



Qobotix's introduction comes right as the Covid-19 pandemic is shaking up supply chains to their core. Companies are re-examining their reliance on massive repetitive production offshore, and seeking more flexible, localized manufacturing options. Qobotix helps companies meet the challenge of becoming better equipped to meet these new conditions and move away from inflexible factory designs and manufacturing processes. With Qobotix, factories can use cobots to more easily switch between projects quickly, produce at a high volume for a shorter time, while keeping workers safe through social distancing. Qobotix is the brainchild of Avi Reichental, a 3D printing pioneer and long-time industry veteran; Egor Korneev, a serial entrepreneur and a pioneer in the field of machine learning and vision systems; and George Votis, the Chairman, CEO and founder of Galt Industries, Inc.

"During our many years involved in industrial manufacturing, we experienced robots that were meant to be collaborative and quickly concluded they were not like that at all - they couldn't see or hear, and they were very inflexible," said Reichental. The team recognized a major gap in the market and decided to develop their own technology with the aim of bringing vision and intelligence to collaborative robots, freeing humans from repetitive tasks to enable them to achieve more complex and strategic roles. "Our aim is to take robotics out of the late 1990s with the Qobotix operating system," said Qobotix Co-founder and CEO Egor Korneev. "In the early 2000s, hardware companies dominated the mobile phone and device markets and the mobile applications ecosystem was weak with no common OS options. The advent of iOS and Android led to an explosion in mobile software applications based on open OS platforms. We are now in a similar place with cobots with Qobotix offering a universal operating system for industrial robots driven by AI as a platform for automation applications." "Qobotix marks a milestone in the manufacturing and services industries," said Reichental. "Qobotix changes the game for manufacturing and services by eliminating time-consuming processes such as programming to significantly lower costs and increase output. This presents a huge opportunity for all manufacturers in their everyday operations." "Qobotix offers a strong return on investment by freeing up people for higher level tasks," said Qobotics co-founder George Votis. "With Qobotix, robots can more easily collaborate with each other, and allow manufacturers to deploy production stations within different production lines each day, saving time and costs while boosting productivity." About Qobotix

Qobotix delivers the most intuitive and cost effective industrial-grade factory automation solutions for manufacturers of all sizes. The company's integrated and collaborative robotics solutions are powered by a proprietary machine vision and intelligence technology and patented kinematics that together deliver manufacturing floor adaptability, utility and human and machine collaboration at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional factory automation. The company's solutions reduce the time and cost required to commission and run demanding multitasking manufacturing operations that include precision inspection, picking, packing and assembly tasks compressing the time, cost and complexity of manufactures final products. To learn more, visit www.qobotix.com. About the Qobotix Founders

Avi Reichental, Co-founder and Chairman

Reichental founded XponentialWorks in 2015, after serving as president and CEO of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) for 12 years. Under his leadership, 3D Systems became a global leader, ranking second in Fortune Magazine's list of the fastest growing tech companies in 2013, and 13th on Forbes' World's Most Innovative Growth Companies in 2014. Reichental is a recognized Additive Manufacturing pioneer and a leading authority on tech convergence. He also served on the board of Harman (NYSE:HAR) till its successful acquisition by Samsung (News - Alert) . Egor Korneev, Co-founder & CEO

Korneev is a serial entrepreneur and a pioneer in the field of machine learning and vision systems. He works to merge applied Artificial Intelligence research with practical needs to deliver effective industrial solutions to customers around the world. Korneev brings two decades of proven track record in successfully commercializing technologies at the edge of innovation. He is also founder and CEO of Ordinal Science, a company that is focused on developing impactful AI solutions that advance the capabilities of the industry. George Votis, Co-founder and Board Member

Votis is the Chairman and founder of Galt Industries, a private family office with expertise in the consolidation of fragmented industries and, through Galt Ventures, is an active technology investor, incubator and founder of businesses focused primarily on industrial transformation. Votis is also the founder and former owner of Techniplas, a global tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry which was exited in the first half of 2020. He is a Global Leader for Tomorrow as nominated by the World Economic Forum and was an Innovation Board member of the XPrize Foundation. He has an MBA from The Wharton School and a BA from Tufts University. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005459/en/

