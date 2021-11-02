TMCnet News
New Biogen Data Presented at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Advance Understanding of Clinical and Health Disparities in MS
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced findings from two large, real-world studies that provide insight into the clinical and health disparities that exist for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS). These data, from MS PATHS (Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions) and the North American Registry for Care and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (NARCRMS), will be presented during MSVirtual2020, the eighth joint meeting of the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis and the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS), to be held virtually September 11-13, 2020.
“As part of our commitment to the MS community, Biogen supports research to understand the debilitating impact this disease has on every aspect of an individual’s life,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Biogen. “Insights from real-world datasets, such as MS PATHS and NARCRMS, highlight the health inequities in Black and Hispanic communities and can potentially inform effective changes in treatment planning. Additionally, understanding the connection between clinical results and future employment status is an important step in addressing a critical concern for people with MS.”
Real-World Evidence Characterizes Health Inequities for Black and Hispanic People With MS
Additional data being presented at MSVirtual2020 from MS PATHS, a collaboration between Biogen and leading MS centers in the U.S. and Europe to create a standardized, high-quality data repository from a diverse real-world population, support these findings. The results show that Hispanic Americans with MS are younger at age of onset and diagnosis, with higher levels of cognitive and manual dexterity impairment when compared to their white non-Hispanic counterparts. The research is designed to help build awareness of critical issues of health inequity and inform treatment data gaps.
Standardized Tests Act as Predictor of Employment Status Amongst People With MS
Cognitive difficulties and fatigue have been associated with reduced work productivity in people living with MS.1 In a prior independent study, real-world data showed that less than half of working age respondents with MS were gainfully employed or self-employed, with 62 percent reporting the unemployment was due to their disease.1 To help address this, Biogen is working to develop new tools to improve the way healthcare providers monitor for cognitive and other symptoms of MS both in and out of the clinic. CogEval, a free iPad®-based app that allows healthcare providers to routinely track and evaluate symptoms of cognitive dysfunction in people with MS, is now available in 39 countries and 22 languages. Konectom is a smartphone based digital platform that enables individuals with MS to quantitatively self-assess neurological disability and has potential applications for clinical research and real-world use.
Data Presentations Featured at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS:
About Biogen
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
Biogen Safe Harbor
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; third party collaboration risks; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
