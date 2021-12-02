[September 03, 2020] New Next Generation Movie Theater Management System Now Available from Comscore

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema Auditorium Control Engine (Cinema ACE), the next generation theater management system from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is now available for all users after the successful completion of its beta launch. Cinema ACE, a part of Comscore's Hollywood Software Suite of Solutions, is designed to provide exhibitors the ability to connect auditoriums, centralize content management and automate the transfer of features, trailers and encryption keys. Cinema ACE features a faster, more user-friendly browser-based interface and new automations to expedite completion of weekly content ingestion and show creation tasks. This upgraded solution also features more flexible hosting options for circuits of all sizes, including a database that can be hosted on-site at the theater or from the cloud, with full data encryption, allowing theater staff to securely access the interface from anywhere that has an internet connection. "Following our successful beta launch, the new and improved version of Cinema ACE is re-platformed to work on both Windows and Linux operating systems, giving exhibitors multiple options to extend the life of their hardware based on the health of their current system," said Arturo Guillen, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies. "We've redesigned the interface to be more user-friendly, taking feedback from clients abouthow our TMS could make their jobs easier and incorporating that into both the redesign and the new back-end automations."



Cinema ACE enhances Comscore's existing Hollywood Software Suite of Solutions, which help exhibitors drive productivity and efficiency across digital cinema operations. Cinema ACE enables both theater owners and staff to save time by streamlining and simplifying everyday processes. By providing exhibitors the tools needed to perform more effectively, this enhanced offering further enables Comscore to provide the best in class single source of movie information across the entire film lifecycle while driving productivity and efficiency across digital cinema operations. Comscore's current theater management system is installed in cinemas across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. This upgrade to Cinema ACE is available as part of the existing subscription package to those current clients. Comscore will also be deploying Cinema ACE in other international territories in 2021.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

